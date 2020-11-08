Connect with us

News Feed

Biden’s Victory: Americans have elected their downfall – BBNaija star, Gifty Powers

Published

12 hours ago

on

One of Big Brother Nigeria 2017 controversial housemates , Gifty Powers or simply Gifty, believes that Americans have elected their downfall following the emergence of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United states of America.

Gifty stated this via her Instastories.

Read below:

Pennsylvania-born Joseph Robinette Biden has spent most of his adult life in elected office.

At the age of 29, he won a seat representing the state of Delaware in the US Senate as one of the youngest ever elected to the chamber.

Before that, Biden had worked as a lawyer and served for two years on a county council in Delaware, where his Irish-Catholic family had relocated when he was a child.

The son of a car salesman, Biden’s career in the chamber earned him a reputation as a straight-talking moderate, willing to work with the opposing party to get legislation passed.

However, with a three-decade-long congressional career, and a Democratic Party that has moved farther left in recent years, Biden’s record in the chamber has come under increased scrutiny.

Critics have denounced his drafting of a 1994 crime bill that has been blamed for causing the mass imprisonment of minorities and his eulogizing of Senate colleague Strom Thurmond, a man who began his political career as a segregationist.

He has also faced criticism for his role as the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee in the controversial grilling of Anita Hill during the Supreme Court confirmation hearing of Clarence Thomas in 1991. Hill had accused Thomas of sexual harassment.

Third presidential run

Biden’s 2020 bid for the presidency is his third. Campaigns in 1988 and 2008 both fizzled. The first ended amid allegations of plagiarism. The second resulted in then-candidate Barack Obama choosing the elder politician as his running mate.

Biden, now 77, served as vice president during Obama’s two terms from 2008 to 2016.

The pair developed a close relationship from what had initially been a more strategic pairing, with Biden credited for using his working-class roots, folksy flourishes and experience to help shore up support for the country’s first Black president from older white Americans in key northern swing states.

Obama endorsed Biden in April 2020, saying his former running mate embodied “the spirit of looking out for one another”.

On the campaign trail, the former vice president has been known to espouse “Bidenism” – pithy wisdoms often attributed to family.

“My dad had an expression,” he said at the beginning of his 2020 campaign. “He said, ‘Joey, a job is about a lot more than a pay cheque. It’s about your dignity. It’s about respect.’”

The off-the-cuff style, however, has also left Biden prone to gaffes, including proclaiming during a 2020 radio interview “You ain’t Black” if you support Trump.

Family tragedy

Biden has also shown a talent for giving a personal touch to his public persona, speaking about his severe stutter as a child that earned him the nickname “Dash”.

He has also been open about the family tragedies that have marked his time in office.

Biden’s first wife, Neilia Hunter, and infant daughter, Naomi, were killed in a car crash while out Christmas shopping in 1972 – just weeks after Biden had first won election to the Senate.

Biden’s sons Beau, 4, and Hunter, 2, were badly injured in the wreck and Biden was famously sworn into the Senate beside his sons’ hospital beds. He later went on to marry Jill Biden and have another daughter, Ashley.

In 2015, during Biden’s second term as vice president, Beau, who had followed him into politics and served as the Attorney General of Delaware, died from a brain tumor at age 46. Biden briefly swore off running for office after the death.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News Feed

Being desirable to a man shouldn’t be your main purpose in life – Etinosa tells women

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

Controversial actress, Etinosa Idemudia, seems to have a knack for beaming the spotlight on herself, thanks to her Instagram posts.

The actress who has been private about her love life has told women that being desirable to a man shouldn’t be their main purpose in life.

According to her, saying because you are dark-skinned, and so men won’t desire you, is only an excuse of your self-esteem. Read below as she posted on Twitter.

“Be using colourism to excuse your low self-esteem. Being desirable to a man shouldn’t be your main purpose in life. That has nothing to do with your success or value. If you like bring up your daughter to think she is at a disadvantage in life because she’s dark-skinned.”

Continue Reading

News Feed

Singer, Flavour reveals why he is still single

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

 

Popular singer, Chinedu Okoli, aka Flavour N’abania, has frowned at the way some Nigerian ladies deceive men with waist trainers and edited pictures on social media.

The Multiple award-winning artiste, made this known in a recent Instagram Live session with his fans, during which he disclosed that the events of the past few months helped him to restructure himself.

Singer, Flavour reveals why he is still single

During the InstaLive session, he said he has been without any woman for one month now and thus, the next woman he will come in contact with must be worth it.

On why he is still single and yet to be married, Flavour said he does not want to rush into marriage now as he wouldn’t want to “be looking outside”.

In his words, “This has been a time of sober reflection. I have been vulnerable and I have decided to be true to myself. I have been a victim of circumstance. Most times, they (women) are not what you expect when you meet them in real life. I am focused now.

If I visit your (social media) page and see a lot of edited pictures, I would move out. The coronavirus and everything else that have happened this year have opened my eyes. The same way youths decided to protest against bad governance was the same way I looked at my life.

I have been womanless for a month. I am fully awake. I must have a meeting and see you (any woman I would be involved with) very well. I may glance through your pictures but that won’t mean anything until I see you physically.

I have changed my hairstyle. I am ready now. Do you know what it means for me to be womanless for a whole month? I have been feeding and giving my body the required nutrients, so any woman I come in contact with now must be worth it.”

Flavour also denied rumours making the rounds that he secretly got married.

According to his words, “Did I show you any wife? You guys are giving me (high) blood pressure. What is in a woman is not yet clear to me. Some tell me, ‘I thought you are married’. To get married is a beautiful thing.

However, I don’t want to get married now and still be looking outside. I belong to the wild world and I cannot be caged. I have used the opportunity to reevaluate my life. I am a very strong man. I cannot be deceived by Instagram.”

Speaking on his encounter with a fan, the Ada Ada crooner said, “I once took a picture with a lady and she insisted that I should hold her waist. I was scared that she could be someone’s wife or girlfriend. As I tried to touch her, she said I should hold her very well. I tried holding her waist and my hand touched something very strong like stone. I noticed she wore a waist trainer. There was a space between her buttocks and back. When she was walking away, I noticed the waist trainer.”

Speaking further, he added that if he was dating the lady in question and they were about getting intimate, he would have been disappointed at the sight of the waist trainer. He also complained about the make-up worn by ladies, saying it had become alarming.

The highlife musician and proud father of three advised women to always be proud of their bodies and stop the deceit.

Continue Reading

News Feed

Vee celebrates Neo‘s mother on her birthday

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

Victoria “Vee” Adeyele (23), a musician based in Lagos has taken to Twitter to send a shoutout to her man, Neo’s mother on her birthday today, November 8.

Vee, as she is affectionately known thanked her for everything she taught her and for giving her the most special man in her life. She also hailed her for raising an amazing person.

“Happy birthday to the woman who gave me the most special man in my life. You raised an amazing person. Thank you for everything you taught him. God bless you ma” she wrote.

Vee and Neo became an item during the BBNaija 2020 Lockdown, and despite their ups and downs, they have been pushing.

Continue Reading

Trending