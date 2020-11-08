Trending
American Vice-President-Elect, Kamala Harris, Has Nigerian DNA – Obasanjo
Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo says he has the conviction that the projected Vice-President of the United States, Kamala Haris has Nigerian blood.
Obasanjo made this remark in his congratulatory message to the newly elected president and vice-president of the United States of America, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris.
Obasanjo suggested the vice president-elect’s lineage might be that of one of the Nigerian ‘slaves’ taken to the Caribbean from Africa during the colonial era.
“I felicitate with Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris as the first female Vice-President of the U.S. We in Africa are proud of her success. The first African-American President of the U.S., Barrack Obama, has Kenyan DNA in him and I am reasonably sure that the first African-American female Vice President-Elect of the U.S. will have some Nigerian DNA in her as most of those taken to the Caribbean from Africa went from Nigeria of today,” the former president said.
Fani-Kayode Reacts To Joe Biden’s Victory
Nigeria’s former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to Joe Biden‘s projected victory over the incumbent, Donald Trump in the 2020 US Presidential election.
On Saturday, Biden was projected as the winner of the highly contested election, although the winner has to wait till December 15 to be certified.
Reacting to the news, the former Nigerian Minister expressed that Biden’s victory will be shortlived and President Trump will do a second term.
He wrote:
“The blue wave has reached its peak & zenith. The red shall rise, swallow it up & overwhelm it. @JoeBiden’s dreams shall be dashed, his “victory” annulled & his celebrations shortlived.
@realDonaldTrump shall do a 2nd term & the Lord’s name shall be glorified.”
— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) November 8, 2020
Nigerians Knock CBN Boss, Emefiele For Freezing Of Accounts Of 19 #EndSARS Protesters
Nigerians have condemned the move by Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria to freeze accounts of 19 #EndSARS protesters.
Recall that it was learnt on Friday that a federal high court in Abuja granted the request of CBN to freeze the accounts of 19 individuals and a public affairs company linked to the #EndSARS protests.
This news, which many have described as ill-advised has led to serious backlash for the Apex bank boss on social media.
Reacting to the news, some Nigerians wrote on social media:
While some lampooned the CBN Governor, some called for the boycott of the judicial panels in different states, describing it as a waste of time;
After seeing what Godwin Emefiele has done I think it’s time we tell ourselves the truth and boycott this time wasting energy draining and biased judicial panel. This isn’t making any sense… #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/45oYy1hp78
— Heron_da_sun_of_zeus (@enzy_west) November 7, 2020
Godwin Emefiele is a huge disgrace.
Clearly, the worst CBN governor ever in the history of this country.#EndBadGoveranceInNigeria
— FOLARIN OPEYEMI JOSEPH FOJ. (@opeyemifolarin1) November 6, 2020
And another group of social media users called for the resumption of protest at the apex bank head office in Abuja;
Godwin Emefiele is such an ass with a well hole. Protest resumes Monday CBN HQ. Psycho Godwin Emefiele has started , we will correct his sickness. #EndSARS https://t.co/ROYQwz1lcE
— Professor Anonymous (GCFR Chess ♟️ Nation) (@samsimaxs) November 7, 2020
A second wave! A dogged, resilient second wave of #EndSarsProtests! The rogue regime of Muhammadu Buhari must be stopped!! Enough with the panel. Godwin Emefiele has been sent in. They just need to send soldiers to pick people at their homes before we understand it is bad already
— Threader (@extrasheeter) November 6, 2020
Shehu Sani Mocks Northern Governors Call For Censorship Of Social Media
Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has mocked the call for censorship of social media by Northern Governors.
Recall that on Monday, Governors of Northern states asked the Nigerian Government to regulate social media to curb the spread of ‘fake news.’
The governors at the meeting said the effect of uncontrolled social media was devastating.
This news, which has been described by many as an attempt to gag the free speech of Nigerians, has led to a lot of backlash for the governors on social media.
Reacting to the development, the former lawmaker wrote on his Twitter page:
“Northern Governors; Their Kinsmen are being slaughtered daily by Bandits & insurgents, their people are daily being Kidnapped & impoverished by ransom, their women raped & their villages are under siege. Their people live in Fear & Funerals. Yet, Social Media is their problem.”
Northern Governors;Their Kinsmen are being slaughtered daily by Bandits & insurgents,their people are daily being Kidnapped & impoverished by ransom,their women raped & their villages are under siege.Their people live in Fear & Funerals.Yet,Social Media is their problem.
— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) November 3, 2020
