American vice-president-elect, Kamala Harris, has Nigerian DNA – Obasanjo

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo says he has the conviction that the projected Vice-President of the United States, Kamala Haris has Nigerian blood.

Obasanjo made this remark in his congratulatory message to the newly elected president and vice-president of the United States of America, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris.

Obasanjo suggested the vice president-elect’s lineage might be that of one of the Nigerian ‘slaves’ taken to the Caribbean from Africa during the colonial era.

“I felicitate with Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris as the first female Vice-President of the U.S. We in Africa are proud of her success. The first African-American President of the U.S., Barrack Obama, has Kenyan DNA in him and I am reasonably sure that the first African-American female Vice President-Elect of the U.S. will have some Nigerian DNA in her as most of those taken to the Caribbean from Africa went from Nigeria of today,” the former president said.