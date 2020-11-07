American Rapper, Swae Lee’s DNA Results Confirms He Is Linked To Nigeria

American rapper, Khalif Malik Ibn Shaman Brown, better known as Swae Lee, has traced his origin to Nigeria.

Out of curiosity, the rapper took a DNA test to find his ancestral roots and he posted the results via social media.

The results show that Nigeria carries the major percentage in his ancestral links.

The Grammy-nominated rapper tweeted;

“I was curious to see exactly what my background was so I did my ancestry makes a lot of sense”

Read Also: Tekno Produces Drake, Swae Lee’s New Song “Wont Be Late” (Video)

See his post below: