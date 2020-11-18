Alleged Money Laundering: Court Orders Arrest Of Abdulrasheed Maina

A federal high court sitting in Abuja has revoked the bail of Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT).

The court presided over by Justice Okon Abang also ordered that Maina should be arrested by security agents wherever and whenever he is found.

This follows an application by Mohammed Abubakar, the lawyer of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) who told the court that Maina, who was earlier granted bail in the sum of N500 million with a surety in the like sum, had jumped bail.

Maina is facing trial in a case involving N2bn money laundering charges.

Justice Abang also ordered that the defendant’s trial would proceed in his absence pending when the defendant would be produced in court.