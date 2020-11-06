‘All My Wins Are From God’, BBNaija’s Ka3na Reveals

Former BBNaija housemate, Ka3na Jones, has revealed that all her wins and achievements are from God and not man-made. The reality TV star and fashion entrepreneur took to her Twitter page on Friday to write that she has not received any gifts from any governor.

Her tweet has sparked reactions on the micro-blogging platform as some people thinks she is referring to Nengi’s recent political appointment in Bayelsa state.

Read Also: Ka3na Pens Beautiful Birthday Message To Dorathy

Her tweet reads:

“Y’all take note! I’ve not receive any gift in cash or kind from any governor or persons! I didn’t win any cash compensation from the show! So when you see me Win know it’s a story of GOD MADE PERIODTT #BossNation #Ka3naTheBossLady”

See her tweet below: