‘All My Wins Are From God’, BBNaija’s Ka3na Reveals

Published

59 mins ago

on

Ka3na Jones
Former BBNaija housemate, Ka3na Jones, has revealed that all her wins and achievements are from God and not man-made. The reality TV star and fashion entrepreneur took to her Twitter page on Friday to write that she has not received any gifts from any governor.

Her tweet has sparked reactions on the micro-blogging platform as some people thinks she is referring to Nengi’s recent political appointment in Bayelsa state.

Her tweet reads:

“Y’all take note! I’ve not receive any gift in cash or kind from any governor or persons! I didn’t win any cash compensation from the show! So when you see me Win know it’s a story of GOD MADE PERIODTT #BossNation #Ka3naTheBossLady”

See her tweet below:

The reality TV star’s post

Entertainment

Davido Rejoices As He Finally Gets To Use His Name On Instagram

Published

29 mins ago

on

November 6, 2020

By

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, alias Davido, excitedly took to his Twitter account on Friday to share a good news with his fans.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer’s name was mentioned during a squabble between two British models.

The singer ignored the drama as he announced that he can finally use his stage name as his user id on Instagram.

Davido revealed that he could not make use of his moniker because it was already taken by a Brazilian and he had to beg the person for almost ten years to give up the name.

In his words;

“Finally!!!!! NEW IG NAME: DAVIDO … lol I literally begged some Brazilian guy for like 10 years on ig to free this name for me !! Thank you”.

See his tweet below:

The singer’s tweet

The singer’s tweet

 

 

Entertainment

‘I’m A Triple Threat’ – Erica Nlewedim Says As She Shares New Photo

Published

49 mins ago

on

November 6, 2020

By

Reality TV star and actress, Erica Nlewedim, has shared a new photo of herself on Twitter. The beautiful former BBNaija Lockdown housemate says she is a triple threat as her caption appears to be a subtle shade at her rivals and haters.

In her words:

“My body, my talent, my cash all real I’m triple threat”

The part which appears to be a shade is her body being real. It has left many thinking that she may be referring to Nengi, who has admitted publicly that she went under the knife to enhance her body curves.

Information Nigeria recalls Nengi saying that she and Erica couldn’t be friends in the house because they don’t vibe.

See Erica’s post below:

The actress’ post

Entertainment

‘Una Go Die’, Nengi Tells Haters After Bagging Political Appointment

Published

50 mins ago

on

November 6, 2020

By

Nengi

BBNaija ex-housemate and finalist, Rebecca Nengi Hampson, has slammed those condemning her new political appointment.

Information Nigeria recalls the governor of Bayelsa state, Douye Diri appointed the reality TV star to be his Senior Special Assistant on Girl Child and he also named her as the Face of Bayelsa State.

This didn’t sit well with some people, who turned to social media to air out their grievances.

In a video sighted on social media, Nengi threw shades at her “haters” stating that they would die.

The reality TV star was taking a tour round the state after the huge announcement and she was heard saying;

Dem go die, my governor give me appointment una dey hate me, una no fit congratulate good thing, una dey hate me.
una go die, haters.” She said.

Watch the video below:

