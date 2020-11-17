Alexx Ekubo Blasts Fan Who Advised Hollywood Star, Yvonne Orji Not To Do Business With Nollywood

Popular Nigerian actor, Alexx Ekubo recently slammed a lady, who advised Hollywood star, Yvonne Anuli Orji, not to engage in any business with Nollywood.

This comes after the actor posted a photo of himself with the popular Hollywood actress along with a witty caption which reads;

“First it was bitter, then it was sweet, then it was bitter sweet, then it was sweeeeeeeeet all the way to the end, then @yvonneorji gently rubbed my chest, looked me in the eye & said I love you Alexx, & I gently removed her hand & replied thanks Sis, I appreciate you.”

Irked by the caption, a web user, @dispatchfire decided to share some words of advice with the actress.

@dispatchfire wrote;

“@yvonneorj despite your origin, you going to realize they are not the best to do business with. Stay in Hollywood. Trust me on that. Look at the bs he wrote. No tact at all.”

Ekubo replied saying;

“@dispatchfire with all due respect, Ogun faya you ma”

See the exchange below: