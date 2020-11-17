Entertainment
Alexx Ekubo Blasts Fan Who Advised Hollywood Star, Yvonne Orji Not To Do Business With Nollywood
Popular Nigerian actor, Alexx Ekubo recently slammed a lady, who advised Hollywood star, Yvonne Anuli Orji, not to engage in any business with Nollywood.
This comes after the actor posted a photo of himself with the popular Hollywood actress along with a witty caption which reads;
“First it was bitter, then it was sweet, then it was bitter sweet, then it was sweeeeeeeeet all the way to the end, then @yvonneorji gently rubbed my chest, looked me in the eye & said I love you Alexx, & I gently removed her hand & replied thanks Sis, I appreciate you.”
Irked by the caption, a web user, @dispatchfire decided to share some words of advice with the actress.
@dispatchfire wrote;
“@yvonneorj despite your origin, you going to realize they are not the best to do business with. Stay in Hollywood. Trust me on that. Look at the bs he wrote. No tact at all.”
Ekubo replied saying;
“@dispatchfire with all due respect, Ogun faya you ma”
See the exchange below:
BBNaija’s Nengi Laments Bitterly About Sexist Double Standards
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nengi Rebecca Hampson, has complained bitterly about the double standards that women face in the society.
Nengi mentioned that men are lauded when they achieve an incredible feat while women are disparaged for doing the same.
According to the reality TV star, women are accused of selling their bodies.
This comes after singer, Charly Boy condemned the Governor of Benue state, Douye Diri for appointing the former beauty queen as the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Girl Child Development.
Taking to Twitter, the reality TV star wrote;
“The double standard irks me.. A man gets something, it’s well deserved but when a woman does, she had to sell her body for it. Funny how it’s even women undervaluing women. No, not funny actually.
“Grateful for the people who are constantly working to unlearn the way Patriarchy has clouded how we walk through the world.”
See the tweet below:
Singer Charly Boy Condemns Governor Diri For Giving BBNaija’s Nengi Political Appointment
Veteran singer, Charly Boy has chided Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state over his recent decision to appoint ex-BBNaija housemate, Nengi as the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Bayelsa Girl Child Development.
Information Nigeria recalls Nengi was also made the face of Bayelsa state.
Reacting to the development, the singer described the decision as a ‘misplacement of priority’, claiming that the state government had failed to reward a lady, who graduated with a first class from Niger Delta university.
In his words;
“THE IRONY OF THE NIGERIAN STATE.
The young lady with white is a first class graduate of the Niger Delta university, Faculty of Law, as well as a first class graduate Nigeria Law School… she was not Honnored by her Bayelsa State Government…
In another development, a girl, who is a second Class Graduate and a participant(A Runner Up) in the “Big Brother Naija” show , was given a State Reception and was also Honnored with a Government Appointment, also declared the Role Model to the Bayelsa State Girl Child ( the Face of the Bayelsa Girl Child)
Who should come first, is dis a case of misplacement of moral priority!
Meanwhile, Congratulations to our Lawyer, the True Face of the Bayelsa Girl Child, as far as I and every other realist, is concerned,” the singer wrote.
See the post below:
Seun Kuti Reacts As Government Stops His Planned #EndSARS Event At Afrika Shrine
Nigerian musician, Seun Kuti, has reacted to the government’s letter to him to disembark from the #EndSARS event scheduled to hold at the African Shrine on Tuesday, November 17.
The son of the late Afro beats icon, Fela Kuti, took to his Twitter page to share a copy of the letter while revealing that the event will no longer hold at the said venue.
In his words:
“So yesterday the government called my eldest sister @yeniakuti and threatened to close the shrine if I hold my event there tmr and also sent a letter to back it up. I respect my families decision not to hold the event as is but I will still go ahead with all the other…”
See his post below:
So yesterday the government called my eldest sister @yeniakuti and threatened to close the shrine if I hold my event there tmr and also sent a letter to back it up. I respect my families decision not to hold the event as is but I will still go ahead with all the other… pic.twitter.com/ZKpSkhN242
— Seun Anikulapo Kuti (@RealSeunKuti) November 16, 2020
