Again, Ndume Disagree With FG On Rehabilitation Of Repentant Boko Haram Members

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume has expressed his disappointment with President Muhammadu Buhari‘s government for rehabilitating repentant members of Boko Haram.

Ndume spoke on Wednesday at the closed-door budget defense session with the Nigerian Army.

Ndume insisted that it was wrong for this administration to be resettling and pampering former terrorists while the country is still at war.

Recall that some months ago, the lawmaker from Borno kicked against the deradicalisation of the repentant members of the terrorist group.

He noted that members of the dreaded terrorist group who are captured during military operations can be kept as prisoners of war and later tried in accordance with the law.

Ndume pointed out that the recent “Damboa attack was carried out by a repentant Boko Haram member.”

He said that it was unfair to have the government waste its resources on those who threaten the peace of the nation.