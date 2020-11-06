Sports
AFCON Qualifiers: CAF Sets Guidelines To Strengthen Safety And Security System
Ahead of the resumption of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released guidelines to its member associations which would help boost safety and security protocols before and during matches.
A video-conference chaired by the head of Caf Safety and Security Department, Dr Christian Emeruwa, was held on Wednesday and it had 60 security officers including National Safety and Security Officers (NSSO) of member associations, and Caf safety and security officers in attendance.
After almost a year since the last round of the Afcon qualifiers, the qualification stage for Cameroon 2021 will resume on November 9 through to November 17 but fans will not be allowed in the stadiums due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The talking points of Wednesday’s meeting were the organisation of matches behind closed doors and without spectators, the new accreditation control mechanism and new accreditation zone, the differences between upcoming matches and previous ones, and the need for each member association to have a good safety and security plan before official games.
“Our goal is to ensure that there is uniformity in safety and security operations across Africa with an emphasis on making sure that the matches are played under a safe and secured environment,” Emeruwa said.
“We are mindful of the enormous task ahead, especially how to keep spectators and supporters away from the stadium. Hence, we felt the need to guide all National safety and security officers and appointed Caf safety and security officers on best practices under these conditions.
“The protection of the players and officials before, during, and after the match is of great importance in our operations.
“We need to ensure effective coordination between safety and security officers and all other health officers that will be involved in delivering each match.”
Football
Liverpool Suffer Injury Blow Ahead Of Face Off With Man City
Liverpool will be without midfielder Thiago Alcantara when they head to Etihad for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Manchester City.
Jurgen Klopp confirmed that the Spain international, who was left out of his national team’s squad for the November internationals, remains unavailable for selection ahead of the meeting with Pep Guardiola’s side at the Etihad Stadium.
Thiago has been absent ever since Richarlison’s crunching tackle in the Merseyside derby that led to a straight red card for the Brazilian.
The knee injury has meant that he’s missed all three of the Reds’ Champions League matches thus far, as well as the Premier League victories over Sheffield United and West Ham.
Indeed, the signs looked ominous with the former Bayern Munich star having not trained at Melwood on Thursday and Klopp has now revealed that the game with City comes too soon for the 29-year-old.
Klopp told reporters: “There was no surgery needed, but it was still an injury. The longer he is out, the longer he has to train before we consider him as a starting line-up player. Thiago will not be available for Sunday.”
Football
EPL: Why Man City Must Defeat Liverpool On Sunday
Football pundit, Paul Merson has insisted that Manchester City must beat Liverpool on Sunday for the psychological gain, given the injuries Jurgen Klopp’s side have.
This is owing to the fact that Liverpool will be without Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho when they head to the Etihad on Sunday and Merson insisted there may not be a better time to face the champions than on Sunday.
“With the players Liverpool have got out, Manchester City have got to win this game. If they don’t, they’ll look at it as a major opportunity lost,” Paul Merson said on Sky Sports.
“It’s an absolute must for them to win, not just for the three points, but psychologically. If Liverpool win this game and they’ve got the players of the calibre they have out, that’s not good for Manchester City. Then Liverpool will go clear at the top again.”
Football
They Did Not Have The Balls To Re-sign Me’- Dani Alves calls out Barcelona
Ex-Barcelona defender, Dani Alves in a recent statement has lashed out at the Spanish club claiming that they “didn’t have the balls” to re-sign him.
Alves who is popularly regarded to be the best right-back in the game was at Camp Nou between 2008 and 2016, where he contributed 21 goals and 101 assists in 391 games.
The Brazilian was a serial winner at the Catalan club, helping the Blaugrana win 23 trophies in total, including six La Liga titles and three Champions League crowns.
He, however, left the club as a free agent in 2016 and joined Juventus on a two-year deal. The 37-year-old has now revealed that he offered himself to Barca upon leaving Juve in 2017.
“I offered myself to Barca to come back. I went to Juve to prove I was still at a good level,” the veteran defender told RAC 1.
“I wanted to return to Barca and they needed me, but they didn’t have the balls to admit that they were wrong with me. If they had treated me as I thought I deserved, today I would still continue playing for Barca. I love this club ”
Aside Alves, another player who has called out Barcelona over their manner of handling players is Luis Suarez following his move to Atletico Madrid.
Alves currently plays for his boyhood club Sao Paulo in Brazil.
