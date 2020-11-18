Adekunle Gold Laments Over His Daughter’s Reaction After He Tried To Entertain Her

Popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold complained bitterly over his daughter‘s reaction after he tried to entertain her at home.

Information Nigeria recalls the ‘Orente’ crooner welcomed his daughter, Adejare Kosoko with his singer wife, Simi in May.

Taking to Twitter, the first time dad noted that his little baby girl seemed somewhat unimpressed when he tried to amuse her and he mentioned that she doesn’t rate him. The singer also revealed his daughter simply ignored him in a disrespectful manner.

In his words;

“Imagine entertaining Deja and she’ll still be unimpressed. A whole me! This girl don’t rate me.

“Aired with Disdain, Airlosun Daddy.”

See his tweets below: