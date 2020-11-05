Adamu Garba reacts to US election result, says it is the most adulterated election in US history

Former Presidential candidate, Adamu Garba has chided the United States over its ongoing election which he said is filled with rigging machines.

According to former Presidential candidate under the All Progressives Congress, APC in the 2019 general elections, the 2020 US election is the most adulterated in the United States of America’s election history. H wrote;

“United States of America, #Election2020 rigging machines all over. The most adulterated election in US history. We might need to rent them our able INEC Chairman Prof. Yakubu Mohammed.”