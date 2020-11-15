Actress Uche Ogbodo Calls Inem Peter A Lesbian For Saying ‘Women Are Much Happier Without Men’

Popular Nigeria actress, Uche Ogbodo has taken a dig at her colleague, Inem Peter over her remark about ‘women being happier without men’.

Information Nigeria recalls that Peter stirred mixed sentiments online after she shared a post in which she stated that “women are much happier without men.”

The actress also added that “Men are women’s major problem.”



Ogbodo saw the post on LIB’s Instagram page and she left a comment which reads;

“From the mouth of a Full blown Lesbian.”

See her comment below: