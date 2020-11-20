Actress Omoni Oboli Shows Off Her Grown-Up Sons

Nigerian actress, Omoni Oboli has taken to Instagram to show off her grown-up sons in a new photo capturing the three young men and their father, Nnamdi Oboli.

The 42-year-old Benin state native shared the photo along with a caption that reads thus:

“The men in my life Happy international men’s day @nnamdioboli @tobeoboli @gozioboli @chizioboli God must think the world of me that’s why he sent you to me. Love you endlessly”

Read Also: Omoni Oboli Shares Her Painful Heartbreak Experience

Information Nigeria recalls the ‘Moms At War’ star shared during the #EndSARS campaigns that it was not convenient for celebrities to show their solidarity because of the benefits they stand to lose by actively voicing against the injustices of the police unit.

See her Instagram post below: