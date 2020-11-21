Connect with us

Actress, Nadia Buari Celebrates 38th Birthday With Stunning Photos/Video

Published

23 mins ago

on

Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari is celebrating her 38th birthday today, November 21st with a native yet beautiful outfit.

nadia buari smiling

Taking to Instagram to share an adorable video of her children singing happy birthday songs to her, the actress captioned it, “woke up like this.”

In one of the photos Nadia Buari posted, the award-winning actress simply wrote; “It’s the queen’s birthday.”

Watch the video below …

See more photos of the mother of four below …

nadia buari birthday

nadia buari

Wait till after childbirth before undergoing plastic surgery – Actress Jennifer Obodo tells colleagues

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

Nollywood actress, Jennifer Obodo has advised her colleagues to wait till after childbirth before undergoing plastic surgery.

Speaking in an interview with The Sun, Obodo said going under the knife when she is yet to give birth is just a waste of time.

She said;

“I love my body and I am confident about it. Whoever doesn’t like my boobs or ass like this should avoid me. I have all it takes; my height, beautiful smile, legs and complexion give me edge over others in the industry. For now, I can’t do any liposuction. Going under the knife when I haven’t given birth is just a waste of time. I can’t go under the knife without giving birth to all my kids. I would also like to advise my colleagues; if at all you want to do it, wait until after child birth, then you can do all that.”

On finding true love, Obodo added;

“I am 100 percent single. It is only when I play a role of a married woman that I wear wedding rings. So, coping with lonely, cold nights has not been easy, because sometimes you need someone special to talk with or cuddle. But the Lord has been my strength. I am yet to find true love.”

Nigerian Army says it went with live bullets to Lekki toll gate

Published

24 mins ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

The Nigerian Army says it took live bullets to Lekki toll gate to disperse End SARS protesters on 20th October, 2020.

Commander of the 81 division, Ibrahim Taiwo, made this known while testifying before the judicial panel of Inquiry set up to probe the incident.

Taiwo while being cross examined by Olumide Fusika, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said the live rounds were, however, not used on protesters.

According to him, they were meant for the protection of the army team that was deployed to restore order in the state.

The army commander said while the military men who opened fire used blank bullets, their colleagues with live rounds were on ground to protect them from suspected hoodlums.

Anthony Joshua would make a GREAT husband one day – DJ Cuppy speaks on relationship with the boxing champion

Published

24 mins ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

Billionaire daughter and popular Disc Jockey, DJ Cuppy has spoken on her relationship with British-Nigerian boxing champion, Anthony Joshua.

Cuppy stated that the WBA heavy weight champion would one day make a good husband when he eventually decides to settle down.

She also revealed that contrary to beliefs she may have a thing for Joshua or that she would want to marry him, the only relationship they have is just ‘good’ friendship.

The music producer stated this during a question and answer session with some of her fans on Twitter.

A fan asked;

“Who you wanna marry, AJ? #AskCuppyAnything”

She replied;

“Well,@anthonyfjoshua and I are just GOOD friends, but he would make a GREAT husband one day!”

