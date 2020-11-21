Actress, Nadia Buari Celebrates 38th Birthday With Stunning Photos/Video

Nollywood actress, Jennifer Obodo has advised her colleagues to wait till after childbirth before undergoing plastic surgery.

Speaking in an interview with The Sun, Obodo said going under the knife when she is yet to give birth is just a waste of time.

She said;

“I love my body and I am confident about it. Whoever doesn’t like my boobs or ass like this should avoid me. I have all it takes; my height, beautiful smile, legs and complexion give me edge over others in the industry. For now, I can’t do any liposuction. Going under the knife when I haven’t given birth is just a waste of time. I can’t go under the knife without giving birth to all my kids. I would also like to advise my colleagues; if at all you want to do it, wait until after child birth, then you can do all that.”

On finding true love, Obodo added;

“I am 100 percent single. It is only when I play a role of a married woman that I wear wedding rings. So, coping with lonely, cold nights has not been easy, because sometimes you need someone special to talk with or cuddle. But the Lord has been my strength. I am yet to find true love.”