Actress Iyabo Ojo Loses Mum

Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo has been thrown into mourning following the demise of her 67-year-old mother, Mrs Victoria olubunmi Fetuga.

The bereaved actress broke the sad news via Instagram on Saturday.

Ojo revealed that her beloved mother passed away in her sleep in the early hours of today.

Sharing a photo of herself and her late mother, she wrote;

“My mother,my jewel,my guardian,my pearl…this is how you said goodbye?…we were joking about this days ago..I told you how much I want you to live long and watch the children become grown men and women but you said no..your joy was that I am happy..that your spirit would protect and be with us. Little did I know you were set to leave..with total submission to the will of God,I announce the death of my mother Mrs Victoria olubunmi Fetuga who passed away in her sleep the early hours of today Saturday 21st november at the age of 67yrs..mama,you might be gone but we your children and grandkids would make sure your memories remain and linger on..like you promised,your spirit remains with us…iyabo ojo your love”

See her post below: