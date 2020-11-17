Entertainment
Actress Eve Esin’s Fiancé Reacts After His Ex-Wife Accused Her Of Destroying Her Home
Movie producer, Chijioke Nneji has reacted after his’s ex-wife accused his fiancée, Eve Esin of destroying her home and seizing her kids.
In response to this, Nneji, defended fiancée as he shared screenshots of his chats with his ex-wife in which he advised her to move on.
The movie producer also noted that he is enjoying the so called ‘juju’ his fiancée used on him.
Sharing the screenshots, he wrote;
“Attn: Let it be known that I will NEVER call my kids bastards and this is the last time I will come out to discuss my personal/family issues on social media.”
Esin also responded to some comments made by her fans regarding the issue.
See screenshots below:
Lil Kesh, Fireboy DML In New Bromance On Twitter
Popular Nigerian artists, Lil Kesh and Fireboy DML have shown that there is no bad blood between them despite the fact that the former is no longer a member of YBNL.
Lil Kesh, whose real name is Keshinro Ololade, took to Twitter to appreciate the ‘New York City Girl’ crooner for collaborating with him on a new song.
“Me and @fireboydml made a classic on #ecstacy he’s too damn talented! Big love brodi and thank you!“, Kesh’s tweet reads.
Adedamola Adefolahan, alias Fireboy DML, also replied thus:
“love and respect forever, brother”
Their joint song is a track on Lil Kesh’s upcoming EP, ‘Ecstacy’.
See their exchange below:
Yemi Alade Unveils Cover Art For Upcoming Album, ‘Empress’
Popular Nigerian singer and performer, Yemi Alade, has unveiled the cover art for her upcoming album titled ‘Empress’, which will be officially released on November 20.
The award-winning talented vocalist took to Twitter on Tuesday to share the cover art. The album’s track list has also been revealed.
She simply captioned the photo:
“Finally #Empress 20 – 11 – 20 Lord Take the Wheel”
Featured artists on the album include Patoranking, Dadju, Rudeboy, Estelle, and Vegedream.
Information Nigeria recalls that the ‘Johnny’ crooner extended support via Twitter to her female colleague, Tiwa Savage, upon the latter’s release of her latest music video featuring Naira Marley, ‘Ole’.
See her tweet below:
https://twitter.com/yemialadee/status/1328642233466236929?s=20
See the track list below:
Olamide To Release ‘Loading’ Video
Popular indigenous rapper, Olamide, is set to release the video to his song, ‘Loading’. The award winning veteran rapper and songwriter took to his Twitter page to share the preview video.
He wrote as caption:
“Kodak ….. if you can’t wait for loading video drop the fire emoji #Loadingchallenge”
‘Loading’ is the tenth track on the rapper’s recently released album, ‘Carpe Diem’. It features Bad Boy Timz.
Information Nigeria recalls the ‘Green Light’ crooner recently celebrated over 70 million streams of his album. He also shared that he is on a journey to growth and becoming a better version of his old self.
Kodak 🌹 ….. if you can’t wait for loading video drop the fire emoji🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #Loadingchallenge pic.twitter.com/80deDXk6sA
— Olamidé (@Olamide) November 16, 2020
