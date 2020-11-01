Actress Dayo Amusa Replies Troll Who Told Her To Reduce Her Bleaching Cream

Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa, has replied a troll who took time to drop a comment on her page regarding her bleaching cream. The troll wrote that the actress should cut down on the use of the cream because skin cancer is real.

This advice did not seem to bother the popular Yoruba star cum singer who had simply shared a photo of her flawless skin as she had a cool reply to give in return.

In the troll’s words:

“Dayo reduce your bleaching cream Ooooo. You can not white like oyinbo na. Easy Ooooo skin cancer Oooo”

“Worryless Problem temi niyen“, Amusa wrote as reply.

See their exchange below: