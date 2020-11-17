Connect with us

Actor Yul Edochie sends his account details to excited fan

2 hours ago

Veteran Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has replied a lady who told him that she wants to give him small thing.

The lady applauded the popular actor for fighting for justice and peace, feeding the hungry and comforting the afflicted. She prayed for him and asked him to drop his account details so she can give him “small thing”.

Ur fountain will never dry…me too i want to give u small thing. You have tried for ple. Fighting for justice n peace, feeding the hungry, comforting the afflicted, giving hope 2 d hopeless and still entertaining us. Chairman drop ur account nothing is too small. God bless u”, she said.

Yul Edochie dropped his account number and thanked her.

Peter Okoye and wife celebrate 7th wedding anniversary

2 hours ago

November 17, 2020

Popular music star, Peter Okoye and his beloved wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye is celebrating the 7th year anniversary of their marriage today 17th November 2020.

The singer who is also known as Mr. P is one half of the African Pop duo, P-Square, that dissolved some years ago over a disagreement.

Taking to social media, Lola penned a concise anniversary note to her husband, Peter Okoye on their marriage that is waxing stronger by the day.

She wrote;

Happy Anniversary to us! @peterpsquare you are simply the best! No long epistle! God bless you and keep you safe and thank you for everything. I love you.”

Okada riders, taskforce officials clash in Lagos (video)

2 hours ago

November 17, 2020

Commercial motorcyclists popularly known as Okada riders on Tuesday November 17, clashed with officials of the Lagos Task force officers at Second Rainbow along Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.

The clash reportedly occurred after the task force officials arrived the scene to arrest Okada riders and seize their bikes. The confrontation was met with stiff opposition which degenerated to chaos in the area.

This has led to traffic on the express en route Mile 2, as the motorcyclists have created bonfires on the express. Residents have been advised to avoid this route pending when normalcy will return to the area.

Watch the video below:

Mother stops son from marrying pregnant lover, says she’s not beautiful enough for her son (Read full story)

2 hours ago

November 17, 2020

A pregnant lady has cried out for help after her lover’s mother rejected his marriage to her, saying she isn’t beautiful enough for her son.

The lady who pleaded anonymity, took to the inbox of a popular influencer, Arike Ade Pheonix to share her story and also seek for advice from people.

According to her, she went to meet her lover’s mother and on getting there, she discovered that she is from enugu and said her son can’t go that far to get married.

She said she can’t allow her son marry from a far distance, adding that the girl isn’t beautiful enough to even make him go far.

The 26 year old lady is already 2 months pregnant and she’s planning to abort the baby but her boyfriend is asking her to keep the baby and not abort it even though he won’t get married to her.

Read her full story below;

 
 

