Actor Williams Uchemba Shares Pre-Wedding Photos

Former YBNL signee, Temmie Ovwasa took to her Twitter account to get somethings off her chest and she opened up about her sexuality.

Ovwasa reacted to claims that she got signed to singer, Olamide’s record label, YBNL, because ‘she is the girl everyone is sleeping with.’

The musician, in a string of tweets, revealed that she was 19-years-old at the time and she was still hiding her sexuality when she joined the record label.

The ‘Jabole’ crooner said that she identifies as queer- an umbrella term used for people whose sexual orientation is not exclusively heterosexual and it can be used by anyone under the LGBTQ spectrum.

It didn’t end there as she shared the some of the struggle she faces as a female artist.

In her words;

“Someone once said that I was signed to YBNL because I’m the girl everyone is fucking,

I was 19, Queer af and just excited to be in the closet.

Had to deal with answering stupid questions about men and my sexuality on live TV.

While my male counterparts were focusing on the music.

“The misogyny in the music industry breaks me!!

The fact that it’s normalized fucks with my head.

Next time you listen to the radio take note of how many Female artists have their songs played.

One day I’ll be talking my shit, Not today tho… Today we masturbate and drink wine.

“I still get referred to as “that girl they signed”

Let me tell you about the “one woman spot”, it is no privilege, your life is not an audition!

None of those men had/have nothing on me.

But we thank God for patriarchal privilege and bored people who are easily impressed,” she tweeted.

When a fan mentioned that record labels spend less time promoting their female artist.

The singer responded;

“I was signed for 5 years! 5 fucking years!!! Recorded back to back!

So yes, they’re misogynistic fucks.

See the tweets below: