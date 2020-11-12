Actor Jigan Reveals He Is Tired Of Playing Gateman Roles

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid has responded to claims that he doesn’t have a good relationship with two of his sons, Bolu and Ayodeji Balogun.

In a video sighted on social media, the singer, who is fond of showing off his last son, Zion, implied that he is usually unperturbed about the rumors.

The ‘Joro’ crooner added that he doesn’t need to prove that he is a good father to the world.

In his words;

“There has been a lot of mad stories about me, Wizkid. There’s been too much. And what I do is cause I never really respond to situations people tend to believe in things but me, I just believe in the real shit. If I have a good relationship with my kids and I’m taking care of them and I’m working to better their lives and the kids after them, I’m doing my job and I don’t need to show the world.”

Watch the video HERE