ABSU students to pay N15k ‘pandemic prevention fee’

Students of Abia State University are currently the talk of social media after they have been asked to pay a ‘pandemic prevention fee’ ahead of the school’s resumption on Monday, November 9.

In the notice signed by the school’s Registrar Acho Elendu, students were asked to pay a ‘pandemic prevention fee’ of N15,000 and also register all their course in order to be eligible to participate in examinations.

Facebook user, Ebube Jessica who shared a photo of the notice wrote;

I don’t know if I should laugh or cry?

Since their SUG has met with ?kp? az? who must have given them brown envelopes, I don’t know what the fate of this students will be now.

Abia is cursed!!!