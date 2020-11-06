Connect with us

ABSU students to pay N15k 'pandemic prevention fee'

Published

9 hours ago

on

ABSU students to pay N15k ‘pandemic prevention fee’

Students of Abia State University are currently the talk of social media after they have been asked to pay a ‘pandemic prevention fee’ ahead of the school’s resumption on Monday, November 9.

In the notice signed by the school’s Registrar Acho Elendu, students were asked to pay a ‘pandemic prevention fee’ of N15,000 and also register all their course in order to be eligible to participate in examinations.

Facebook user, Ebube Jessica who shared a photo of the notice wrote;

I don’t know if I should laugh or cry?

Since their SUG has met with ?kp? az? who must have given them brown envelopes, I don’t know what the fate of this students will be now.

Abia is cursed!!!

Ike Onyema to release a book on his relationship Mercy Eke

Published

9 hours ago

on

November 6, 2020

By

Ike Onyema to release a book on his relationship Mercy Eke

Ike Onyema, former big brother Naija housemate, has said he will soon be releasing a book on his relationship with his ex-lover, Mercy Eke.

The reality TV star made this known to Pulse on Wednesday, November 4, while reacting to the reports about Mercy’s new marital status.

“This is incorrect. I have a tell-all book coming soon. Please be patient,” he told Pulse.

The off and on again relationship between Ike and Mercy has made the headlines for a while now.

From claiming to be single in the early hours of Jan 1, Mercy and Ike surprised fans in April, when they announced that they will be premiering their reality TV show ‘Mercy and Ike,’ a spin-off focusing on their lives and romance.

For many observers and critics, the show was an avenue to see if the fire in their relationship was still in burning.

Things took a different turn on Tuesday, November 3, when Mercy hinted about being married and done with Ike.

According to her, she’s now married and things with Ike ended months ago even before her now famous birthday party.

Gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi, hubby celebrate 4th wedding anniversary

Published

9 hours ago

on

November 6, 2020

By

Gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi, hubby celebrate 4th wedding anniversary

United Kingdom-based Nigerian gay/LGBT rights activist, Bisi Alimi and his hubby, Anthony Davis, are celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary today November 5.

Bisi who is a Nigerian gay rights activist, public speaker, blog writer and HIV/LGBT advocate got married in London in 2016.

”4yrs of being married to this one and it has been fun, though he gets on my nerves a lot and if you don’t know, looks can be deceiving; he is a shady bitch. Happy anniversary Anthony Davis” he wrote.

Patoranking pours encomium on Reminisce for giving him opportunity to 'blow'

Published

9 hours ago

on

November 6, 2020

By

Patoranking pours encomium on Reminisce for giving him opportunity to 'blow'

Music entertainer, Patoranking has taken to social media to celebrate rapper Reminisce for giving him a shot in 2012 when he was unknown.

Patoranking shared a photo of Reminisce’s 2012 album, Book of Rap Stories, saying he was grateful for the opportunity.

He said, “God bless You @IamReminisce Real OG before IG…You gave me a shot in 2012 to be on your album When no one knew who I was…Thank You Alaga. Grateful.”

Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie popularly known as Patoranking started as a street jam and carnival dancer before his music career kicked off.

