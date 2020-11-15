Abortion Saga: Ultimate Love co-winner, Rosie reacts to her ex’s exposé {video)

Barely a few days after Rosie came out to confirm her split with Kachi, more drama has now surfaced online and it has everything to do with Kachi’s claims in his new interview.
Rosie and Kachi had emerged as winning couple of the match-making show but several months down the line, things have turned pretty sour.
Kachi in an interview with Chude, opened up about some of the issues they had in their relationship. According to him, Rosie terminated a pregnancy which he was responsible for.
The reality star who broke down during the interview stated that he wanted her to keep the baby and went ahead to express his desire. Rosie, however, didn’t want to. According to Kachi, she didn’t want her parents finding out about the child, having already had two outside wedlock.
Kachi went on to claim that Rosie also didn’t want the child because of her career. He said that even though he wanted the child, he followed her to get the pill to abort the baby but secretly prayed the drug wasn’t available.
Rosie after seeing her ex tell it all on tv reacted with a video on her Instagram page with caption “No STRESS zone”. A clear indication that she is unbothered with the stories he told about her.
With her reply, netizens are tempted to believe Kachi’s side of the story is the truth.
Maureen Esisi also known as Redvigor, recently lambasted people who grow potbelly just because they’ve made ‘small money’.
According to the brand influencer, African people believe POTBELLY is a sign of riches and it is a very dumb thing.
A post on her instastory reads;
African people will start making money and believe they gotta leave potbelly to show sign of riches.
That’s actually DUMB. This is even the time to use your money best by investing in maybe a personal trainer and eating very healthy to get that nice body but no, They wanna be lazy and die of high blood pressure because they believe they gotta be obese to show they are rich. Come to western world and see Millionaires, Billionaires staying so fit with a killer physique.
David Adeleke, an award-winning Nigerian singer better known as Davido, has finally dished out a reply to fellow artiste, Burna Boy, days after he referred to ‘A Better Time’, his much-awaited album as a floppy disk.
The two artistes have been subtly throwing shades at each other on Twitter and Instagram lately, for undisclosed reasons.
Days ago, Davido announced that he was about to drop his “a better time” album and hours later, Burna Boy wrote on Twitter, “floppy disc”.
Davido, in his response to the diss, made it clear to everyone during a recent interview, that his album is not a floppy disc.