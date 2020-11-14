ABetterTime: Na Who Get Mind Dey Feature Mayorkun For Song – Asisat Oshoala

Nigerian music star, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke, recently got internet users buzzing

David Adedeji Adeleke, professionally known as Davido has narrated how he got a collaboration with American Rap legend, Nas.

The singer disclosed this in an interview with Reece Parkinson on BBC Radio 1Xtra.

When asked about how he met Nas, Davido said:

“Everything in this album really just happened with the Grace of God and it was just luck. I was at on of Hitboy’s studios working and I’m like ‘let me go to the bathroom real quick’. I use the bathroom and as I come out I’m washing my hands and I look to my right and I just see Nas. True story!

“He was like ‘Are you Davido?’ and I’m like ‘Yeah’. It was crazy.

“I went back to the studio recording and I look behind me and just see Nas comes in the studio, he’s bumping his head.

” I asked ‘Do you think you can give me a verse?’ and he agreed. 15 minutes later the verse was done. Two days later we shot the video and it was amazing”.