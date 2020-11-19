Lifestyle
A Graduate, Mother Of 2, Edo State Indigene… Meet Nigerian Activist, Aisha Yesufu
Aisha Yesufu is a Nigerian activist. Born in December 1974 to Edo parents, Yesufu grew up in an underprivileged society in Kano.
Moved by the deplorable condition of her childhood environment, she vowed to acquire proper education and not be married off at a tender age of 11.
Her ambition got fulfilled as she eventually graduated with a B.Sc. in Microbiology from Bayero University, Kano after foiled attempts in two previous institutions namely Uthman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.
‘’First of all, I am not from the north. A lot of people always make the mistake of thinking I am from the north, though I was born and brought up in Kano. I am from Agbede in Edo state. I am an Edo woman and married to an Auchi man. Some people say a woman should not be heard, especially a Muslim woman….” Yesufu said, in an interview with TheGuardian.
A wife of over 20 years to Mr. Aliu and mother of two (male and female) children, Yesufu prioritizes her family and religion, Islam.
Passionate about bringing an end to injustice, she nurtured her activism in her student days as an undergraduate. However, her full-blown activism dates back to 2014 after the kidnap of the Chibok girls by insurgents as she is the co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls Campaign (BBOG).
Now at 46, there is no stopping her as she has been seen actively campaigning against SARS and police brutality in recent times.
Health and Food
Governor Bello Recovers From COVID-19 — After One Week In Isolation
Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, has tested negative for Coronavirus following the repeat of tests for the virus.
The development was disclosed in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs. Mary Noel-Berje, in Minna on Monday.
Also Read: COVID-19: FG Seeks $750m Loan From World Bank
Gov. Bello had on Nov. 9, disclosed that he tested positive for COVID-19 on his Twitter account and thereafter went into isolation.
Noel-Berje in the statement noted that the Governor has been declared free of the virus and can now resume back to his official duties.
Bello joins the list of governors who have been infected with the coronavirus.
Other governors who have recovered from COVID-19 include Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, and Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta.
Health and Food
Here Is A List Of Nigerian Foods That Cause Miscarriage
Pregnant women should avoid some common Nigerian foods that can cause miscarriage. These foods are beneficial to human beings, but they should not be eaten during – especially in the first three months – pregnancy because of some of their properties that can cause miscarriage.
- Crabs
Although Crabs are not poisonous, they shrink the uterus which could cause bleeding from the genitals and an eventual miscarriage.
- Pineapple
This is not for pregnant women in their first trimester. This is because pineapple can cause contractions at such an early stage and this may finally lead to a miscarriage. The popular fruit also contains bromelain which works in softening the cervix. It also causes bleeding.
- Pawpaw
This is another popular fruit that can cause a miscarriage in the first trimester of pregnancy. The pawpaw seeds have enzymes that cause contractions which ultimately leads to a miscarriage.
- Uncooked eggs
This can also cause a miscarriage. As a pregnant woman, you should avoid eating uncooked eggs or mayonnaise which contains uncooked eggs in your first trimester. If you must eat eggs, make sure they are properly cooked with the egg yolk very solid before eating.
- Garlic
This is another food that can cause a miscarriage. Eating garlic will result in a stimulation of the uterus which may lead to contractions and pre-term labor that causes miscarriage.
Lifestyle
‘Fornicators Have No Right To Judge LGBTQ Community’ – Crossdresser, Jay Boogie
Port Harcourt-based male crossdresser, Daniel Anthony, alias Jay Boogie, is of the opinion that those who fornicate have no right to judge the LGBTQ community.
The crossdresser also mentioned that men who support lesbianism also fall under the same category and they are not permitted to form an opinion.
According to him, 60% of queer people are born that way and it has given him a reason to question God.
Jay Boogie stated that nobody except God can give an answer as to why some people are gay and he advised people to stop being homophobic.
Read Also: “Being Gay Is Not Easy” – Crossdresser Jay Boogie Laments
Read his full post below:
Trending
- Entertainment24 hours ago
Davido Reacts After Being Accused Of Sliding Into Lady’s DM On Instagram
- Politics21 hours ago
Supreme Court Affirms Diri As Bayelsa Governor, Dismisses Suit Against Deputy
- Entertainment21 hours ago
‘Wizkid’s Album Is A Million Times Ahead Of Davido’s’ – Kemi Olunloyo
- Entertainment22 hours ago
‘Women Shouldn’t Feel Ashamed Of Having Multiple Sexual Partners’: Kiki Mordi
- Entertainment21 hours ago
Temi Otedola, Mr Eazi To Launch ‘How Far’ Podcast On Friday
- Entertainment24 hours ago
Stella Damascus Reacts As Erica Says She Wants To Be Pampered And Babied By Someone
- Entertainment21 hours ago
My Genre Of Music Is Called ‘Spirit’ – Singer, Tems
- Entertainment23 hours ago
‘Enough With The Beauty Comparism’ – BBNaija’s Lilo Tells Fans