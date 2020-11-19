A Graduate, Mother Of 2, Edo State Indigene... Meet Nigerian Activist, Aisha Yesufu

Aisha Yesufu is a Nigerian activist. Born in December 1974 to Edo parents, Yesufu grew up in an underprivileged society in Kano.

Moved by the deplorable condition of her childhood environment, she vowed to acquire proper education and not be married off at a tender age of 11.

Her ambition got fulfilled as she eventually graduated with a B.Sc. in Microbiology from Bayero University, Kano after foiled attempts in two previous institutions namely Uthman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

‘’First of all, I am not from the north. A lot of people always make the mistake of thinking I am from the north, though I was born and brought up in Kano. I am from Agbede in Edo state. I am an Edo woman and married to an Auchi man. Some people say a woman should not be heard, especially a Muslim woman….” Yesufu said, in an interview with TheGuardian.

A wife of over 20 years to Mr. Aliu and mother of two (male and female) children, Yesufu prioritizes her family and religion, Islam.

Passionate about bringing an end to injustice, she nurtured her activism in her student days as an undergraduate. However, her full-blown activism dates back to 2014 after the kidnap of the Chibok girls by insurgents as she is the co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls Campaign (BBOG).

Now at 46, there is no stopping her as she has been seen actively campaigning against SARS and police brutality in recent times.