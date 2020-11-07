National News
Shelve Your Plans Or Be Ready To Face The Law, Lagos Govt Tells Protesters
The Lagos State Government has warned #EndSARS protesters in the state to shelve any planned protest or face the wrath of the law.
This was contained in a statement on Friday, by Gbenga Omotoso, commissioner for information.
He urged anyone who has a grievance against the police to approach the judicial panel of inquiry.
Omotoso asked residents to desist from further demonstration as the state is “battling to recover from the shock of the carnage unleashed by hoodlums who hid under the #EndSARS protests.”
“Even as we are still counting our painful losses in lives and property, there are hints of a new protest. The police have warned that no protest will be tolerated,” he said.
“Any protest under any guise will be disrespectful to the memory of those who died in the violence and unfair to ordinary Lagosians, who have remained peaceful, despite the hardship that the original protests sparked.
“It is clear that the original protests, despite their good intentions, have caused more havoc than they were planned to resolve.
“The Government hereby appeals to our patriotic youths to shelve any plan for a protest and join the practical efforts to find a solution to the problems that have been thrown up by the actions taken in recent weeks.
“Anybody who has any grievance against the disbanded SARS should approach the Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution to make his case.
“Any person or group of persons who plans to fuel any crisis in Lagos should drop such thoughts or be ready to face the law.”
National News
Insurgency Didn’t Start From Protest – Shehu Sani Replies Zulum
Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has expressed that the Boko Haram insurgency didn’t start from protest as opined by Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum.
Recall that while speaking to newsmen in Abuja on Friday, Governor Zulum warned #EndSARS protesters across the country to exercise caution, saying the Boko Haram crisis started through protests.
Reacting to this statement, the former lawmaker from Kaduna opined that the insurgency in the country started from extrajudicial killing.
He wrote:
“No Professor, BH insurgency didn’t start from protest; it started from extrajudicial killing.”
— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) November 6, 2020
National News
Zulum On #EndSARS: Boko Haram Started Through Protests
Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has warned youths who took part in #EndSARS protests across the country to be careful, saying that was exactly how terrorist group, Boko Haram started.
Zulum stated that insurgency began when the youths commenced a protest against the use of motorcycle helmets in the state capital, Maiduguri.
The governor gave the warning while answering questions from journalists after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Friday.
While calling for caution, he pointed out that while innocent people are bearing the brunt of Boko Haram, some of the arrowheads of the protest have relocated from the state to Abuja, Lagos, or abroad.
National News
Court Grants CBN’s Request To Freeze Accounts Of 19 #EndSARS Protesters
In a new development, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has obtained a court order to freeze the bank accounts linked to #EndSARS promoters in the country.
Recall that the Governor of the apex bank, Godwin Emefiele had on Tuesday, October 20, filed an ex-parte court application to freeze the accounts of 19 individuals and a public affairs company adjudged to be masterminds of the recent nationwide protests against police brutality in Nigeria.
Weeks after the filing of the motion, Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court in Abuja granted the order on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
Some of the affected individuals include Bolatito Racheal Oduala, Chima David Ibebunjoh, Mary Doose Kpengwa, Saadat Temitope Bibi, Bassey Victor Israel, Wisdom Busaosowo Obi, Nicholas Ikhalea Osazele, Ebere Idibie, Akintomide Lanre Yusuf, Uhuo Ezenwanyi Promise and Mosopefoluwa Odeseye.
Others are: Adegoke Pamilerin Yusif. Umoh Grace Ekanem, Babatunde Victor Segun, Mulu Louis Teghenan, Mary Oshifowora, Winifred Akpevweoghene Jacob, Victor Solomon, Idunu A. Williams, and Gatefield Nigeria Limited.
