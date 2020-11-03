Connect with us

‘90% Of Nigerians Are Looking For A Way To Escape Nigeria’ – Singer Mr 2kay

Published

3 mins ago

on

Nigerian singer, Abinye David Jumbo, better known as Mr 2kay has stated that 90% of Nigerians are looking for a way to escape Nigeria and never come back.

The 32-year-old Afro-highlife musician took to his Twitter page to demand that the narrative must be changed. According to him, Nigeria is like a prison where the prisoners yearn for freedom or escape.

In his words:

“Sometimes I wonder if NIGERIA is a prison or country? Cos 90% of her people are looking for ways to escape n never come back, we must change this NARRATIVE #LekkiMassacre #EndSARS”

Information Nigeria recalls the singer has also stated that the only thing in Nigeria that makes the people happy is entertainment.

Mr 2kay’s tweet

‘I’m Super Pumped About Forever With You’ – Gedoni Tells Khafi On Her 31st Birthday

Published

27 seconds ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Gedoni Ekpata, has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his fiancée, Khafi Kareem as she turns a year older.

The fashion entrepreneur penned a heartwarming message to his woman, stating that he is excited about spending forever with her.

In his words;

“Age is no enemy to you just blow out your candles and make a beautiful Wish.
…………………………………………………………..
The dots above are the inner warmth and joy you bring me that I can’t put in words. It’s been an amazing one year plus with you and I’m super pumped about forever with you UFANIMA MI.

Instagram doesn’t have the space or typing field to list out all the amazing qualities you possess and exude; for want of words YOU ARE A GIFT TO

MY GENERATION Sugarine.

I LOVE YOU DEARLY QUEEN OF MY HEART ??

A very happy BIRTHDAY to you. May all your wishes; spoken and thought come through.

Bon Anniversaire Ma Cherie.”

BBNaija’s Mercy Eke Confirms She Is Married; Says She Dumped Ike Months Ago

Published

6 mins ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Mercy Eke has finally confirmed that she is indeed married and she has broken up with her beau, Ike Onyema.

The reality TV star admitted that she has tied the nuptial knot with a mystery man after a follower asked her for the truth.

Mercy threw jabs at Ike as she revealed that they broke up two months ago before her birthday.

The fashion entrepreneur also added that she is happy with her new man named ‘Mr H’ and she will be speaking on it soon.

‘Poverty Has Been Weaponized By Powerful People’ – Singer Simi

Published

15 mins ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

Nigerian singer, Simisola Ogunleye alias Simi, has shared that poverty is being weaponized by people in power for their selfish interests.

For this reason, the ‘Duduke’ crooner took to her Twitter page to implore people to donate to an NGO set up to feed the underprivileged in Lagos.

The NGO known as Project F.E.E.D (Feed, Educate, Empower, Develop) was created as an offshoot of the #EndSARS movement.

In Simi’s words:

“We can all agree that poverty, hunger has been weaponized by the powers that be. We can be a part of the solution. Follow them and pls donate whatever you can to help the cause. If you can’t, that’s ok. Please spread the word”

