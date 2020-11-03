‘90% Of Nigerians Are Looking For A Way To Escape Nigeria’ – Singer Mr 2kay

Nigerian singer, Abinye David Jumbo, better known as Mr 2kay has stated that 90% of Nigerians are looking for a way to escape Nigeria and never come back.

The 32-year-old Afro-highlife musician took to his Twitter page to demand that the narrative must be changed. According to him, Nigeria is like a prison where the prisoners yearn for freedom or escape.

In his words:

“Sometimes I wonder if NIGERIA is a prison or country? Cos 90% of her people are looking for ways to escape n never come back, we must change this NARRATIVE #LekkiMassacre #EndSARS”

Information Nigeria recalls the singer has also stated that the only thing in Nigeria that makes the people happy is entertainment.

See his tweet below: