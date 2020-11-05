Tech News
5 Tools You Need To Protect Your Privacy Online
The purpose of protecting privacy is to reduce the power governments and private sector companies have over you. Therefore, it is recommended that you safeguard your information with the right internet privacy tools even when you believe “you have nothing to hide.”
It appears that the word ‘privacy’ is now being trivialized because most search engines and internet service providers (ISPs) now collect and sell user data. On the grounds of this, the need for internet privacy protection products and services became crucial.
Albeit, there are several options available across the web, such as Nigeria VPN, Password manager, encrypted DNS, encrypted hard drive, privacy-focused web browser, among others, All these shall be discussed vividly in subsequent paragraphs.
1. Virtual Private Networks (VPN)
VPN serves as a shield because it protects your location from being disclosed, and it hides the websites you have visited. Basically, your internet traffic is directed through a secured server. Keep in mind that not all VPNs are the same. There is a wide range of free VPN’s apps but it is advisable to go for a service that charges a monthly fee due to the fact that it is more reliable. Examples of trustworthy services are ExpressVPN and Private Internet Access VPN. Sadly, this doesn’t automatically mean that all your online activities are private.
2. A password manager.
This is a broad area because it encompasses password strength, password management, and password storage. People make common errors (such as using their date of birth or phone number) to formulate computer passwords, thereby making their information vulnerable to hacking. You need to start using strong, unique passwords for every site you visit. Many people store passwords in the web browser and this is risky. You would be better off using a dedicated password manager.
Here are examples of good password managers; KeePass, LessPass, Bitwarden, Dashlane and 1Password. You can also set up 2-factor authentication for every important website and service you use.
3. An Encrypted DNS (domain name system) links URLs with their IP address. Encrypting DNS helps improve user privacy and scrutiny. It is important that you change your DNS settings from time to time to prevent your information from being breached and sold to advertisers. On that account, using a privacy-focused DNS like 1.1.1.1 could help. The DNS, which Cloudflare owns, employs encryption to protect your internet traffic.
4. An encrypted hard drive
Putting a password on the computer’s hard-drive is also a step to protect a user from a data bridge. The computer’s data becomes inaccessible to a criminal when the hard drive is taken out. Without your password, they wouldn’t be able to gain entry. The encryption process can vary between systems and devices. If you use a Mac, you’ll simply want to enable FileVault protection on it, which encrypts the hard drive. Windows PC users should consider downloading an open-source application such as DiskCryptor app to encrypt their computers.
5. A privacy-focused web browser
Not all browsers are not fully secured but some assist you to maintain your anonymity and surf the web securely. Google is not your friend if you’re bothered about your privacy online and you might need to look out for other secure options.
‘Brave’ is said to be an excellent browser as it is based on the open-source Chromium project. Your browsing data are not stored or collected. It automatically blocks trackers, and even automatically upgrades to HTTPS for secure, encrypted communications. You can also get it on your mobile phones. There are also other options as well such as Apple’s privacy-focused Safari web browser, Opera, and Firefox. Some browsers also offer ad blockers.
Tech News
The New Note 8 – Infinix Unveils an All-Rounder for Success
Lagos, Nigeria, October 30, 2020 – Infinix unveiled the new Note 8 series today and it exudes sleekness and power. The premium online-driven smartphone brand, Infinix, has once again outdone themselves with an excellent all-round smartphone model that is targeted at the mid-to-high end market segment.
Infinix’s new flagship model comes with a high-performance MediaTek Helio G80 processor, the biggest dual front
camera screen, 64M Ultra HD 6 cameras and a fast charging, massive 5200mAh battery. It’s an ultra-sleek, ultra-fast
and ultra-long-lasting smartphone.
An Image of the newly released powerhouse – Infinix NOTE 8
The new Note 8 comes in 3 attractive color designs such as, silver, green, and blue with subtle patterns in the
reflective glass, all at a favorable price range of ₦90,400.
Excellent all-round performance
The high-performance MediaTek Helio G80 processor with MediaTek HyperEngine Game Technology powering the new Note 8 makes it incredibly fast and ensures that the phone provides a comprehensive strong and smooth all-round performance.
The MediaTek HyperEngine Game Technology ensures your smartphone always keeps up with you. It features an
intelligent resource management engine that ensures sustained performance and longer gameplay. It also helps with
dynamic management of CPU, GPU, and memory and can easily handle demanding game scenes as well as intense
gameplay.
Ensuring that users enjoy an uninterrupted performance while on the go is the Note 8’s new fast charging, massive
5200mAh battery with super long endurance. This battery coupled with power marathon tech embedded in the device will keep the phone going for hours on end. For avid gamers, this will ensure users that they can have long hours of gameplay without flinching. For the successful business person or entrepreneur, the Note 8 provides crucial
connectivity on the go, ensuring easy access to essential functions like email, office-related apps, video conferencing
apps and more.
To address heat issues while charging your phones, the new Note has dual engines technology. This keeps the Note 8
cool, reducing the heat by 8 degrees while charging.
Bringing visual experience to a whole new level
One of the key highlights of the Note 8 is that it features the biggest dual front camera screen in the industry with dual super tiny camera punch hole – allowing the display to wrap around the punch hole and be less of an obstruction during media consumption.
To broaden users’ horizon, the phone uses a super-wide 6.95" Dual Infinity-O Display. The precise cutting of the punch ensures that the camera remains clear of any blockages and does not suffer from a degradation of the picture quality.
To complete users’ audio visual experience, the Note 8 comes with dual surround speakers supported by the DTS
audio enhancement technology and 4 modes that deliver immersive musical experiences. This will allow users to level up the sound effect to better enjoy the audio experiences while watching their favorite movies or listening to music or gaming.
Making super stable videos easy
To meet the exacting demands of mobile phone users in this era of phoneography, Infinix has made continuous efforts to improve the camera functions of its smartphones. The new Note 8 comes equipped with a top of the line set of high definition cameras – 64MP Ultra HD 6 Cameras – that will allow users to capture every important moment in incredible detail, with crystal clear clarity and lifelike beauty.
In today’s world of TikTok and vlogging, there is a huge demand on smartphone makers to create smartphones with
cameras that can produce professional quality videos on the go. After intense testing and evaluation by Infinix’s
development team, Vidhance’s video enhancement solution was chosen, as it provided top quality video stabilization
software. This was successfully implemented in the Note 7 which garnered positive reviews.
For uncompromising quality when it comes to video performance and stabilization, the Note 8 will also have leading
video-enhancement algorithms from Vidhance®. This will guarantee stability and clarity of videos when using the Note 8.
Should users decide on making a dramatic slow motion video, the phone’s Slow Motion Capture will capture every
frame of the action without missing a detail.
Infinix has also found a solution to combat insufficient light situations that plague users when shooting videos. After
spending more than 180 days and nights of unremitting research and development to address this issue, Note 8’s
product design team were able to create the Ultra Night Mode 2.0 which delivers uncompromising results under low
light conditions.
An exquisite design
The physical allure of phones will definitely bring in admirers and one’s phone might just be as important to one’s
personal style as the clothes on their back. The new Note 8 has a sleek design with GEM CUT that is both trendy and
classy. The exquisite design pattern of the phone is filled with alluring gradient lines that collect and reflect the rays of light in a very appealing way.
Comfort is certainly not compromised in place of looks on this device, as the Note 8 gives you a more comfortable grip than you ever expected.
“We are committed to developing cutting-edge products that will become the industry benchmark, so we are very proud to launch Note 8 to global markets. Our latest flagship Note smartphone has been designed and developed with current and future everyday challenges in mind. The latest in our Note series combines Infinix’s technological
innovation strength with our deep insights into our target consumers’ real needs to deliver an overall enhanced
experience in terms of looks, power and endurance. The Note 8 is ideal for elite users who are used to the elite
lifestyle and all that it offers,” said Amos Zhao, Infinix country manager.
NOTE 8 special edition
Infinix is also releasing a special limited edition of the Infinix NOTE 8 alongside its primal and LITE version. The NOTE 8 special edition is signed by Afro pop super star and Infinix brand ambassador – David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.
The available stock for the special, Davido-signed NOTE 8 edition is limited. However, interested shoppers can get one for themselves at exclusive SLOT outlets nationwide. You can also get the limited Davido-signed edition on SLOT’s online store at http://slot.ng/infinix/.
Availability
Note 8 will be available across all authorized retail stores nationwide. The product will also be available on online
stores like Xpark.com and Jumia. The primal version of the NOTE 8 comes with 128+6GB storage capacity and is sold for ₦90,400. The 128+6GB variant of the NOTE 8i is sold for 78,100 while the 128+4GB and 64+4GB variants of the NOTE 8i will be sold for ₦73,300 and ₦65700 respectively.
For more information about Note 8, please visit https://www.infinixmobility.com/ng or follow Infinix on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @Infinixnigeria.
Specifications of the Note 8 & Note 8i:
About Infinix
Launched in 2013 and targeting the young generations, Infinix Mobile is a premium online-driven smartphone brand.
With “THE FUTURE IS NOW” as the brand essence, Infinix aims to allow consumers to stand out in the crowd and to show the world who they really are. Infinix is committed to providing the most cutting-edge technologies, bold and stylish designs, keeping consumers on trend and up-to-date. Infinix’s portfolio spans five product lines – ZERO, NOTE, HOT, S, and SMART; empowering users to own innovative technologies and experience intelligent lifestyles! Infinix has a presence in more than 30 countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and South Asia. For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/ng.
Sports
The potential for iGaming in Nigeria uncovered
There is a growing positivity surrounding the Nigerian iGaming industry. As the nation breathes a collective sigh of relief following the announcement of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), it’s hoped that many burgeoning industries such as the world of iGaming can be allowed to flourish and bring much-needed tax revenues to the country.
Many analysts within the iGaming industry believe Nigeria has the potential to become Africa’s iGaming hub. Its domestic market is already forecast to be worth $2 billion, due largely to sports betting and the fascination with Nigerian soccer stars overseas like Odion Ighalo at Manchester United. Meanwhile, the domestic penetration of smartphones is also recognised, with some 83% of the population now owning a mobile device.
Nigeria was also a major focal point during this year’s SBC Digital Summit Africa, which was understandably conducted virtually earlier this month. Ahead of the summit, experts enrolled in the event were asked to vote on which African country offered the best foundations for iGaming operators to thrive. Nigeria outperformed every other nation, with 31% of all votes labelling Nigeria as the country with the highest potential to make a real
success of its domestic iGaming sector.
Even South Africa, which has a well-established domestic iGaming market, ranked second with just 28% of the vote. Prospective Nigerian iGaming operators should certainly take a leaf out of the book of South African iGaming brands, many of which have cultivated a strong customer base through the use of incentives and sign-up bonuses. The vast majority of offers available at platforms like Casinos.co.za, direct gamers to the safest and most reputable
platforms.
One of the main reasons that industry experts believe in Nigeria’s iGaming potential is that it already boasts an engaged target demographic. Many of its young adults are already betting on sports like soccer and boxing, and there is a feeling that introducing them to casino gaming verticals would not be too difficult a stretch. Marry that with a growing number of smartphone users, which is predicted to reach over 140 million people by 2025, and you can
see the potential for iGaming apps and web applications to provide immersive, secure gaming
on the go.
Presently, the country has three separate bodies responsible for licensing online betting activities – the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), the Special Control Unit against Money Laundering (SCUML) and the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP). At the time of writing, online betting at a domestic Nigerian site is strictly prohibited by law. Loopholes regarding offshore operators make it possible for
Nigerians to play elsewhere, but it seems somewhat short-sighted for the Nigerian government to steer clear of creating its own regulated, revenue-making iGaming industry.
In a nation of substantial population, supporters of developing a domestic iGaming industry in Nigeria believe that the most would be a positive step, creating new career opportunities for everyday people. This could be in customer support, game development or any other facet of an iGaming operator. All the while, generating tax revenues for the Nigerian government and helping to breathe new life into the domestic economy.
There is a general feeling that Nigeria’s gaming industries tend to follow the same path as South Africa’s. The SBC Digital Summit Africa revealed that there has been a “seismic shift” from sports betting markets to casino games in the last eight months, including live dealer tables, that’s according to Sean Coleman, CEO of the South Africa Bookmakers Association.
Live dealer games seemingly “appeal to millennials” across South Africa. Dean Finder, CEO of Evolution Services SA believes the fact that live dealer games are “not gender biased” is an opportunity to reach out to female players, which are an often “unserved market” across Africa.
For these trends to follow suit in Nigeria, operators will need to build further trust in their
games and regulatory measures to curry favour with the country’s legislature.
