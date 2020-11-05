5 Tools You Need To Protect Your Privacy Online

Lagos, Nigeria, October 30, 2020 – Infinix unveiled the new Note 8 series today and it exudes sleekness and power. The premium online-driven smartphone brand, Infinix, has once again outdone themselves with an excellent all-round smartphone model that is targeted at the mid-to-high end market segment.

Infinix’s new flagship model comes with a high-performance MediaTek Helio G80 processor, the biggest dual front

camera screen, 64M Ultra HD 6 cameras and a fast charging, massive 5200mAh battery. It’s an ultra-sleek, ultra-fast

and ultra-long-lasting smartphone.

An Image of the newly released powerhouse – Infinix NOTE 8

The new Note 8 comes in 3 attractive color designs such as, silver, green, and blue with subtle patterns in the

reflective glass, all at a favorable price range of ₦90,400.

Excellent all-round performance

The high-performance MediaTek Helio G80 processor with MediaTek HyperEngine Game Technology powering the new Note 8 makes it incredibly fast and ensures that the phone provides a comprehensive strong and smooth all-round performance.

The MediaTek HyperEngine Game Technology ensures your smartphone always keeps up with you. It features an

intelligent resource management engine that ensures sustained performance and longer gameplay. It also helps with

dynamic management of CPU, GPU, and memory and can easily handle demanding game scenes as well as intense

gameplay.

Ensuring that users enjoy an uninterrupted performance while on the go is the Note 8’s new fast charging, massive

5200mAh battery with super long endurance. This battery coupled with power marathon tech embedded in the device will keep the phone going for hours on end. For avid gamers, this will ensure users that they can have long hours of gameplay without flinching. For the successful business person or entrepreneur, the Note 8 provides crucial

connectivity on the go, ensuring easy access to essential functions like email, office-related apps, video conferencing

apps and more.

To address heat issues while charging your phones, the new Note has dual engines technology. This keeps the Note 8

cool, reducing the heat by 8 degrees while charging.

Bringing visual experience to a whole new level

One of the key highlights of the Note 8 is that it features the biggest dual front camera screen in the industry with dual super tiny camera punch hole – allowing the display to wrap around the punch hole and be less of an obstruction during media consumption.

To broaden users’ horizon, the phone uses a super-wide 6.95" Dual Infinity-O Display. The precise cutting of the punch ensures that the camera remains clear of any blockages and does not suffer from a degradation of the picture quality.

To complete users’ audio visual experience, the Note 8 comes with dual surround speakers supported by the DTS

audio enhancement technology and 4 modes that deliver immersive musical experiences. This will allow users to level up the sound effect to better enjoy the audio experiences while watching their favorite movies or listening to music or gaming.

Making super stable videos easy

To meet the exacting demands of mobile phone users in this era of phoneography, Infinix has made continuous efforts to improve the camera functions of its smartphones. The new Note 8 comes equipped with a top of the line set of high definition cameras – 64MP Ultra HD 6 Cameras – that will allow users to capture every important moment in incredible detail, with crystal clear clarity and lifelike beauty.

In today’s world of TikTok and vlogging, there is a huge demand on smartphone makers to create smartphones with

cameras that can produce professional quality videos on the go. After intense testing and evaluation by Infinix’s

development team, Vidhance’s video enhancement solution was chosen, as it provided top quality video stabilization

software. This was successfully implemented in the Note 7 which garnered positive reviews.

For uncompromising quality when it comes to video performance and stabilization, the Note 8 will also have leading

video-enhancement algorithms from Vidhance®. This will guarantee stability and clarity of videos when using the Note 8.

Should users decide on making a dramatic slow motion video, the phone’s Slow Motion Capture will capture every

frame of the action without missing a detail.

Infinix has also found a solution to combat insufficient light situations that plague users when shooting videos. After

spending more than 180 days and nights of unremitting research and development to address this issue, Note 8’s

product design team were able to create the Ultra Night Mode 2.0 which delivers uncompromising results under low

light conditions.

An exquisite design

The physical allure of phones will definitely bring in admirers and one’s phone might just be as important to one’s

personal style as the clothes on their back. The new Note 8 has a sleek design with GEM CUT that is both trendy and

classy. The exquisite design pattern of the phone is filled with alluring gradient lines that collect and reflect the rays of light in a very appealing way.

Comfort is certainly not compromised in place of looks on this device, as the Note 8 gives you a more comfortable grip than you ever expected.

“We are committed to developing cutting-edge products that will become the industry benchmark, so we are very proud to launch Note 8 to global markets. Our latest flagship Note smartphone has been designed and developed with current and future everyday challenges in mind. The latest in our Note series combines Infinix’s technological

innovation strength with our deep insights into our target consumers’ real needs to deliver an overall enhanced

experience in terms of looks, power and endurance. The Note 8 is ideal for elite users who are used to the elite

lifestyle and all that it offers,” said Amos Zhao, Infinix country manager.

NOTE 8 special edition

Infinix is also releasing a special limited edition of the Infinix NOTE 8 alongside its primal and LITE version. The NOTE 8 special edition is signed by Afro pop super star and Infinix brand ambassador – David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

The available stock for the special, Davido-signed NOTE 8 edition is limited. However, interested shoppers can get one for themselves at exclusive SLOT outlets nationwide. You can also get the limited Davido-signed edition on SLOT’s online store at http://slot.ng/infinix/.

Availability

Note 8 will be available across all authorized retail stores nationwide. The product will also be available on online

stores like Xpark.com and Jumia. The primal version of the NOTE 8 comes with 128+6GB storage capacity and is sold for ₦90,400. The 128+6GB variant of the NOTE 8i is sold for 78,100 while the 128+4GB and 64+4GB variants of the NOTE 8i will be sold for ₦73,300 and ₦65700 respectively.

For more information about Note 8, please visit https://www.infinixmobility.com/ng or follow Infinix on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @Infinixnigeria.

Specifications of the Note 8 & Note 8i:

About Infinix

Launched in 2013 and targeting the young generations, Infinix Mobile is a premium online-driven smartphone brand.

With “THE FUTURE IS NOW” as the brand essence, Infinix aims to allow consumers to stand out in the crowd and to show the world who they really are. Infinix is committed to providing the most cutting-edge technologies, bold and stylish designs, keeping consumers on trend and up-to-date. Infinix’s portfolio spans five product lines – ZERO, NOTE, HOT, S, and SMART; empowering users to own innovative technologies and experience intelligent lifestyles! Infinix has a presence in more than 30 countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and South Asia. For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/ng.