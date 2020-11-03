2023: I’ll No Longer Fold My Hands, I Will Take Over From Buhari – Tunde Bakare

The Senior pastor of the Citadel Global Church, Tunde Bakare, has declared his intention to run in the 2023 presidential election.

The former running mate of President Muhammadu Buhari called on the president to work hard to leave behind a legacy before his tenure runs out.

The cleric in his statement noted that the President still has years to create history if he learns to stay away from bad counsels.

Also Read: Shehu Sani Mocks Northern Governors Call For Censorship Of Social Media

Bakare noted that bad advice had kept Buhari from knowing the real situation in Nigeria other than the lies he is being told.

The former Vice Presidential candidate while speaking on Arise TV stated that he has the right to run for any political office in 2023.

“It is my fundamental right to run if I chose to. I mean every word I spoke. I cannot fold my hand or say well, let me continue to watch. No,” he said.

“I am a citizen of this country, born and bred here by the grace of God and I intend to contribute my quota. It is like a matter of life and death.”