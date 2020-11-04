Connect with us

2023 Election: INEC Announces Resumption Of Voter Registration, Earmarks N1billion

Published

1 min ago

on

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu has announced the resumption time for voter registration.

Professor Yakubu stated that the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise will commence in the first quarter of 2021 ahead of the 2023 general election.

The sum of N1billion has also been earmarked by INEC for the exercise.

This announcement was made on Wednesday by Professor Yakubu during a budget defence session with the Senate Committee on INEC.

Professor Yakubu during the session stated that he is in support of diaspora voting and called on the National Assembly to amend the Electoral Act to accommodate diaspora and early voting.

 

National News

Reno Omokri Knocks FG Over Plan To Borrow $1.2bn From Brazil

Published

35 mins ago

on

November 4, 2020

By

Reno Omokri

Popular social commentator, Reno Omokri has reacted to the plan of the federal government to borrow $1.2 billion from Brazil.

Recall that the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed approached the National Assembly to seek approval for another $1.2 billion agricultural loan from Brazil on Tuesday.

This news has generated a lot of backlash for the government since it broke.

Reacting to the report, Reno, a staunch critic of President Muhammadu Buhari described the President and his cabinet as a ‘shameless bunch.’

He wrote on his Twitter page:

National News

#EndSARS: Bring Govt Closer To The People – Ooni of Ife Charges FG

Published

60 mins ago

on

November 4, 2020

By

Ooni of Ife

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II has described the #EndSARS protest in Nigeria as a lesson to the Federal and State governments.

The monarch charged President Muhammadu Buhari and state Governors to come up with ideas that would bring the government closer to its people.

Ooni stated this while speaking at the emergency meeting of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria on Tuesday.

“It is very important for that gap to be bridged so that issues, experience in Nigeria recently will not reoccur. It is a lesson for every one of us and we must all work together to better the lots of the youths in this country,’’ Ogunwusi said.

National News

Sultan To IGP, DSS: Interrogate Bishop Onah Over Attacks On Muslims In S/South, S/East

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 4, 2020

By

Sultan Of Sokoto

Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III has asked the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, and the Department of State Services (DSS) to interrogate Bishop Godfrey Onah of Nsukka Catholic Diocese over the recent attacks on Muslims in the South-East and South-South.

The monarch who doubles as the President of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) made this known in a petition to the security chiefs.

Recall that Onah had decried alleged discrimination in handling of security cases in the north and in the south.

He backed up this claim by recounting the clash between IPOB members and DSS operatives in Enugu state.

The Catholic bishop also alleged that mosques are springing up in the east, while it is allegedly difficult to get lands to build churches in some states and the northern region of the country.

Reacting to the development, the Sultan stated that evidence in his possession indicated the Catholic Bishop was complicit in last Saturday’s assault on Muslims in Nsukka, Enugu State.

“Specifically, we also implore you, as a matter of urgency interrogate, Reverend Father (Bishop) Godfrey Igwebuike Onah of his hate speech, inciting sermon of lies, fabricated to provoke hatred for Muslims,” part of the petition read.

