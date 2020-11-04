2023 Election: INEC Announces Resumption Of Voter Registration, Earmarks N1billion

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu has announced the resumption time for voter registration.

Professor Yakubu stated that the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise will commence in the first quarter of 2021 ahead of the 2023 general election.

The sum of N1billion has also been earmarked by INEC for the exercise.

This announcement was made on Wednesday by Professor Yakubu during a budget defence session with the Senate Committee on INEC.

Professor Yakubu during the session stated that he is in support of diaspora voting and called on the National Assembly to amend the Electoral Act to accommodate diaspora and early voting.