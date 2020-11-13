2023: APC Has Started Making False Promises – Wike

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of making false promises ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

He stated that such false promises include the construction of a University of Transport, development of a deep seaport and industrial park in the State.

He alleged that APC orchestrated an unfortunate conspiracy to oust former President, Goodluck Jonathan.

Wike said prior to the 2015 election the APC had promised to transform the country but has continued to give excuses for its failure after it orchestrated the removal of Jonathan.

He said: “Are things better today? So why do you allow people to tell you lies? How long can you continue to listen to the lies of the All Progressives Congress?

Also Read: We Will Sell Confiscated Tricycles, Generate Revenue For Rivers Govt – Wike

“They have nothing for Nigerians. It is unfortunate that there was a conspiracy to remove a Niger Delta person as President.”

The Rivers governor made the claim during the reception organized by the Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to welcome thousands of APC members back into PDP.

The leaders of the defectors include former Director of Finance and Administration of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Henry Ogiri; APC South-South administrative officer, Gloria Boma; Mr. Lolo Ibieneye, and Alhaji Hassan Douglas.

Wike also went on to state that his achievements have silenced the APC and other political parties in the State.