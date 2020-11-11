Football
11 Ajax Players Tests Positive For Covid-19 Ahead Of UCL Match Against Midtjylland
Ajax Amsterdam could be without several key players after 11 squad members tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash at Midtjylland, broadcaster RTL reported on Monday.
Ajax travelled to Denmark on Monday with only 17 players listed in the squad on their website. The club would not release the names of players with the virus due to privacy rules.
Skipper Dusan Tadic, goalkeeper Andre Onana and midfielders Davy Klaassen and Ryan Gravenberch were all expected to start the Group D match at Herning but were left out of the party.
Reserve goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg has also been omitted, leaving one keeper, Kjell Scherpen, for the trip, with Daley Blind, Nicolas Tagliafico and Edson Alvarez among the 17 players included in the roster.
Coach Erik ten Hag is due to hold a news conference on Monday afternoon.
Dutch media said secondary tests were being conducted on Monday for those affected in the hope that the results might turn out negative and more players would be able to travel to Denmark but they would need permission from UEFA to do so.
Under the rules of Europe’s football governing body, Ajax must play the game if 13 or more players on its A-list are available.
Ajax are third in Champions League Group D with one point from two matches, five points adrift of leaders Liverpool and three behind Atalanta.
Midtjylland are bottom having lost their first two games. The top two will qualify for the knockout stage.
Football
Manchester City Could Offer Barcelona Star, Lionel Messi A Pre-contract In January
EPL side, Manchester City could look to tempt Lionel Messi with a pre-contract offer in January given the forward is not planning to discuss his Barcelona future until later in the season, the Telegraph reports.
With the 33-year-old’s contract expiring at the end of the current campaign, the transfer saga looks set for another chapter after the Argentine reluctantly stayed at the club this past summer.
Man City seems to be the most likely destination for Messi, and they are already working towards bringing him in at the end of the season.
Going by Barcelona’s poor performance this season, the last place Messi would want to be is Camp Nou.
Football
UCL: Real Madrid Possible Team, Prediction Vs Inter Milan
Tonight game in the UCL is an important one for Spanish club Real Madrid and Italian club, Inter Milan as they go head to head.
Real Madrid will hope to win all three points as they struggled to come out with one point in their opening two matches of the UEFA Champions League against Shakhtar Donetsk and Borussia Monchengladbach.
Thibaut Courtois will start in the goal post.
Zidane will, however, have to worry about his defence as Inter Milan will want to penetrate harder from there.
The Los Blancos have a problem when it comes to their right-back. With the chosen man currently Lucas Vazquez dur to Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Odriozola being injured, it seems as though the Spaniard has also suffered an injury of his own.
With this, Ferland Mendy may play as right-back while Raphael Varane will position as center back alongside Sergio Ramos. Marcelo could play at left-back.
At the midfield, Carlos Casemiro will play as the defensive midfielder while Toni Kroos and Federico Valverde will be in front of him.
On the attack, Eden Hazard could get another chance to start with Marco Asensio on the wings while Benzema takes the striker’s position.
Below is a possible lineup of Real Madrid team vs Inter Milan
Thibaut Courtois, Ferland Mendy, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Carlos Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema.
Sport Mole predicts a 2-1 victory for Real Madrid.
“There is no downplaying the importance of this match as both teams look to record their first Champions League wins of the season. Lukaku’s expected absence is a big blow for Inter, and we fancy Madrid to edge a very close encounter in the Spanish capital,” Sport Mole reports.
Football
PSG Suffer Injury Blow Ahead Of UCL Clash Against RB Leipzig
Thomas Tuchel may have to make do without French striker, Kylian Mbappe when his side take in a trip to Germany to face RB Leipzig in midweek.
Kylian Mbappe is an injury doubt for match-day three in the Champions League after sitting out Paris Saint-Germain’s latest training session with a thigh complaint.
Mbappe scored his seventh goal of the new Ligue 1 season in a 3-0 victory away at Nantes on Saturday, converting a 65th-minute penalty to help PSG extend their run of successive domestic wins to seven.
He was seen holding his thigh when leaving the pitch to be replaced by Bandiougou Fadiga 11 minutes later, but Thomas Tuchel played down the issue in his post-match interview.
However, Mbappe did not take part in training with the rest of the squad on Monday morning, with PSG supporters now sweating on the fitness of a prized asset ahead of a midweek encounter with RB Leipzig.
The 21-year-old stayed indoors for further medical treatment with the club doctors and physiotherapists and will face a late fitness test before Tuchel’s side make the trip to Germany for Wednesday’ game.
The World Cup winner’s absence would be a big blow for PSG heading into a must-win European contest, with Neymar and Mauro Icardi both still sidelined through injury.
