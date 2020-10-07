Zulum Challenges Army To Change Tactics In Insurgency War

Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum has called on the Nigerian Military to change tactics in the fight against Boko Haram insurgents.

The governor made this appeal while speaking as a special guest of honour at the 2020 joint Chief of Army Staff Conference held in Maiduguri, Borno State.

He expressed that the Nigeria Army being the flagship of the nation’s military has all it takes to win the war, only if it can review its fighting strategy.

He commended the military for what he said was the recent improvement in troops’ fighting spirit against the insurgents.

The governor, however, expressed that the war could be ended in no time if the military especially the Nigeria Army can “change the war narratives.”

He said it is appropriate to commend the army when it has done well “and we must also have the courage to tell each other the common truth and be critical of the troops’ operations when things go wrong.”