Zlatan’s babymama, Davita gives reasons why Ladies should not chase men

Davita Lamai, the baby mama of popular Nigerian singer, Zlatan Ibile, has advised fellow women to abscond from the act of disclosing feelings to a man first.

The UK based 23-year-old mother of one dished the advice in a question and answer session via Instagram about relationships.

One of her followers asked, “Wat if a guy lyks me and I lyk him tool don’t want to loose him is it bad to tel him i lovehim.”

In response, Davita wrote, “Lol don’t do that please. Let him come to you. As a woman you gotta play your cards close to you chest.

“If you chase him you’ll be the one chasing him the whole relationship. Ion like dat, he suppose to be the man x. Even when he says I love you wait 7-10 working days before you say I love you too la.” She added.