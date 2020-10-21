Metro News
Youths Burn Down Sanwo-Olu’s Mother’s House In Lagos (VIDEO)
Lagos youths have set the family house of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on fire.
This was after the Governor said that no nobody was killed during the shooting by soldiers at Lekki Toll Gate on Tuesday night.
Sanwo-Olu had debunked claims that the soldiers opened fire and killed some peaceful protesters.
Recall that men of the Nigerian Army reportedly opened fire on protesters following the declaration of 24 hours curfew by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwolu.
Bullets fired by security operatives hit some persons and at least two persons have been confirmed killed by the police and many injured
Voices in viral footage blamed the shootings on soldiers.
However, the angry youth attacked several important places such as Nigeria Port Authority, TVC News, and the family house of the Governor where his mother resides.
After Governor @jidesanwoolu said the "soldiers shot in the air to disperse the peaceful protesters." And thar their's no fatalities
Lagos youths set Governor's Mother's House on FIRE!! #PRAYFORNIGERIA#EndSARS #Lekkitollgate #LekkiGenocide #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeraNOW pic.twitter.com/QaOvSHwXdk
— Nwachukwu John Owen (@johnowen99) October 21, 2020
#LekkiMassacre: Hoodlums Storm TVC Station In Lagos; Set Properties On Fire (Video)
Hoodlums have reportedly invaded the headquarters of popular news station, TVC, believed to be owned by National Leader of APC, Bola Tinubu.
According to reports, the staff of the news station are being trapped in the building located in Lagos.
The moment Morayo and Co decided to leave the station after it had been taken over by hoodlums.
TVC #EndSARS @YourViewTVC pic.twitter.com/VfGcLFh73Z
— My Opinion (@Diji_O) October 21, 2020
Videos circulating online shows that properties in the compound have also been set ablaze.
The news station is currently off air and this comes hours after Nigerians accused the Lagos politician of having a hand in the #LekkiMassacre.
Information Nigeria recalls security agents had opened fire at peaceful #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday.
In a video circulating online, the anchors of one of the shows, ‘Your View’ were heard saying that there were hoodlums at their gate trying to break into the premises.
Read Also: #EndSARS: Nigerian Army Denies Shooting At Protesters In Lekki
Watch the video clips below:
TVC station set in fire @davido @vanguardngrnews @MobilePunch @GuardianNigeria @falzthebahdguy @Moyosoreoluwae @adegbayipizzle @PeterPsquare @ pic.twitter.com/wjMiv1ECKy
— Itz CakeByTolex (@tolulope_salako) October 21, 2020
Happening Now! Hoodlums storm TVC station#LekkiMassacre #Lekkitollgate pic.twitter.com/51NpgVA5IJ
— POSTNAIJA (@POSTNAIJA) October 21, 2020
— Angry mob attacks TVC , set the station on fire.. pic.twitter.com/xEDpLeWkpW
— VyrãlTreñdz (@TheVyralTrendz) October 21, 2020
‘Hoodlums’ have reportedly invaded news station, TVC and are attacking their people. pic.twitter.com/h90bWoL37o
— Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) October 21, 2020
Several Injured As Thugs Attack #EndSARS Protesters, Governor Oyetola In Osun
The Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola on Saturday, escaped an attack by thugs which happened while he was addressing #EndSARS protesters in Osogbo, the state capital.
Some of the vehicles in the Governor’s convoy were also destroyed by the thugs but the Governor himself was evacuated to safety by his security team.
Also Read: #EndSARS: Hold Enugu State Govt Responsible If Anything Happens To Us – Phyno, Kcee, Zoro
As the convoy was leaving the protest venue, some of the youths continued to stone his vehicles.
While the protest was disrupted, Governor Oyetola assured the injured victims that the government would be responsible for their medical bills.
#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu Constitutes Panel Of Enquiry
In a bid to quell the #EndSARS protest which is spreading like a raging inferno across the country, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State has set up a panel of inquiry and restitution for victims of SARS.
This was announced in a statewide broadcast on Thursday.
The panel will be a 7-man panel which will ensure that all those with verifiable cases of SARS brutality or fatality receive compensation.
Also Read: BREAKING: EndSARS: Gov Sanwo-Olu reveals identities of policemen who harassed protesters
The Panel will be chaired by retired Justice Doris Okuwobi, while members are Ebun Adegboruwa, SAN (representing the Civil Society), Taiwo Lakanu (a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police), Patience Udoh (representing the Civil Society); Segun Awosanya aka Segalink (Human Rights Activist).
Others are Olutoyin Odusanya (Director, Citizens Mediation Center), a rep/member of the youth-led protest, and a representative of the Human Rights Commission.
There will be a help desk for the complaints and petitions to the panel.
