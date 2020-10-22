National News
You’re a total idiot – 2Face and Blackface clash again
Nigerian music star, Innocent Idibia a.k.a 2face has slammed his former bandmate, Blackface for saying he never spoke up during the PDP administration.
This came after 2Face called for a total shutdown of activities in Nigeria iin support of the widespread #EndSARS protest.
However reacting to this, Blackface took a swipe at 2Face who according to him never spoke up during the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) administration even though things were allegedly worse then.
Firing back at him, 2Face described his former bandmate as an “idiot”.
See the exchange that ensued below;
Lekki Shooting: No One Can Explain Buhari’s Silence, Says Kukah
Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah has expressed surprise over President Muhammadu Buhari’s “continued silence” on the shooting of #EndSARS protesters in Lekki, Lagos state.
Speaking during a Channels TV programme on Wednesday, the cleric said it is the responsibility of the president to communicate his feelings to citizens and set the country on a particular path.
He expressed that the situation will not end until President Buhari wakes up to the fact that there is a major crisis in the country.
Also Read: Deploying Soldiers Not The Answer, Buhari Should Address Nigerians – Afe Babalola
He expressed that the decision of the President to remain silent nor show concern is a culture of I-don’t-care.
According to Bishop Kukah: “Unfortunately for us, we have a President that seems almost unwilling to respond to the kind of reflexes that shows evidence that he is listening to wise counsel.
“I really cannot understand this. I feel totally helpless in the sense that I cannot find any reason and I don’t think any Nigerian in the right frame of mind can find a reason to why the president has remained so silent on this crisis,” he said.
Kukah said the apology rendered by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo was to compensate for the president’s silence.
Lekki Toll Gate Shooting: Osinbajo Breaks Silence
Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has finally broken his silence over the shooting of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos by soldiers on Tuesday night.
The Vice President condemned the killing of protesters at Lekki tollgate on Tuesday.
Osinbajo, in a tweet on Wednesday night, also mourned policemen who were killed during the protest.
Also Read: Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Explodes Over #LekkiMassacre Of #EndSARS Protesters
He promised that all victims will get justice and prayed against more tragedies.
He tweeted, “My heart goes out to all the victims of the Lekki shootings, and also the policemen and all other men and women who lost their lives in the past few days in different parts of Lagos and other states.
“I spoke to some of those in the hospital. The pain of these terrible events is palpable in our towns and cities, and some losses are irreplaceable, but we can and will get justice for all of them. I stand with Lagos and all other affected states in these trying times.
“We pray we will never see a repeat of these tragedies in Jesus name. God bless you all. “
#EndSARS: Obaseki Gives Escaped Inmates 48hours To Return
Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has given escapees from the Benin Medium Security Correctional Centre and Oko Medium Security Correctional Centre on Friday to return voluntarily or face the wrath of the law.
This warning is coming following Monday’s jailbreaks in the two centres by hoodlums.
According to the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) 1,993 inmates escaped from their facilities.
Mr Obaseki went on an assessment tour of the affected NCoS centres and the police stations that were burnt in Benin City by the hoodlums.
Also Read: Lagos Policemen Brutalise PUNCH Journalists For Covering #EndSARS Protest
Speaking during the inspection, Obaseki expressed that the escapees should return or face the wrath of the law.
“We know some of the inmates have been released, but we appeal to all inmates who have escaped to come back on their own before the close of business on Friday.
“They should report themselves back as nothing will be done to them but failure to do that, we will come after them as we have their records.”
