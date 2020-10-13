“Your mustache says it all” – Genevieve Nnaji blasts governor Wike for banning #EndSARS protest

Veteran Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji, has attacked governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, for banning #EndSARS protest in Port Harcourt.

The thespian took to Twitter to join other Nigerians to slam the governor for releasing a statement last night, banning the scheduled protest in the state.

She shamed him for “choosing to be a dictator” and questioned if he has children.

“Your mustache says it all. You could have chosen to be any kind of leader you wanted. You chose to be a dictator. Do you have children? That’s a shame. LEADERS WILL BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE for every loss of innocent life in their State. #ENDSARSOPPRESSION #EndSarsNow” she tweeted.