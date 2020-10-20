Your father is the head of the gay club – Actor IK Ogbonna carpets a troll who labeled him a gay

Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna, professionally known as IK Ogbonna who was married to a Colombian model named Sonia Morales has carpeted a troll who labeled him gay while commenting on his photo saying her father is the head of the gay club.

The troll commenting on a childhood photo of the actor said he looked so handsome as a child hence how come he grew up to become gay.

This obviously didn’t go down well with IK Ogbonna hence slamming the troll saying he slept with her father to give birth to her reason why he’s gay.

Adding that she looks stupid for making such comments and her father is the head of the gay club that’s why he looks pregnant because he gets it every day from the back.

Exchange Below: