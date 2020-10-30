“Your Album Is Wack” – Davido’s Crew Member, Obama DMW Tells Wizkid

Obama DMW, one of Davido’s crew member, has caused a stir online after he threw shades at award-winning singer, Wizkid.

Information Nigeria recalls the Wizkid finally dropped his long-awaited ‘Made In Lagos’ album on Thursday and it was greeted by mixed reactions from music lovers.

Hours after the album release, Obama DMW, whose real name is Prince Habeeb Uthman, rubbished the Afro-beat singer’s debut effort on his Instagram story.

The DMW member reviewed the singer’s album and he expressed his disappointment as he referred to it as ‘wack’.

In his words;

“Brother your Album is wack oo!! You fall your own hands. Smh” he wrote.

It didn’t end as he also took to Twitter to compare the album with that of another singer, Ayanfe and he also promoted Davido’s latest project.

See his post below: