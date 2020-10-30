Entertainment
“Your Album Is Wack” – Davido’s Crew Member, Obama DMW Tells Wizkid
Obama DMW, one of Davido’s crew member, has caused a stir online after he threw shades at award-winning singer, Wizkid.
Information Nigeria recalls the Wizkid finally dropped his long-awaited ‘Made In Lagos’ album on Thursday and it was greeted by mixed reactions from music lovers.
Hours after the album release, Obama DMW, whose real name is Prince Habeeb Uthman, rubbished the Afro-beat singer’s debut effort on his Instagram story.
The DMW member reviewed the singer’s album and he expressed his disappointment as he referred to it as ‘wack’.
In his words;
“Brother your Album is wack oo!! You fall your own hands. Smh” he wrote.
It didn’t end as he also took to Twitter to compare the album with that of another singer, Ayanfe and he also promoted Davido’s latest project.
Read Also: Singer Wizkid Announces Album Release Date; Shares Tracklist
See his post below:
Entertainment
Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ Breaks New Record; Peaks At No 1 On UK Apple Music Albums Chart
The newly released album of Wizkid, ‘Made in Lagos’, has broken a new record. It peaked at number one on the UK Apple Music Albums Chart barely 24 hours after its release.
More interesting is the fact that it beat multiple Grammy winner Sam Smith’s newly released album, ‘Love Goes’, and Ariana Grande’s newly released album, ‘Positions’ to occupy the spot on the UK chart.
This feat has been recognized by a fan of the StarBoy Entertainment CEO.
Read Also: Singer Wizkid Announces Album Release Date; Shares Tracklist
“Wizkid #MadeInLagos did top #3 on US iTunes and #1 on UK Apple music Chart, the same day Ariana and Sam Smith released. Nobody fvcking badder!! Yessssss“, the fan tweeted.
See the chart below:
Entertainment
‘Desmond Elliot Disappointed Me’, Says Peter Okoye
Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, also known as Mr P, has shared his disappointment as regards the speech made by Desmond Elliot during the live Lagos State House of Assembly plenary session.
The dancer cum entrepreneur took to his Instagram page to berate the lawmakers for not raising the question of who ordered the shooting of peaceful protesters at Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday, October 20.
In his words:
“Did y’all noticed none of them spoke or asked ‘WHO ORDERED THE SHOOTING OF PEACEFUL PROTESTERS AT LEKKI TOLL GATE ON THE 20TH OF OCTOBER?’ All they cared about was to regulate the social media platform that exposed them!
Read Also: ‘You Have Forgotten Days Your Wife Was Feeding You’ – Georgina Onuoha Drags Desmond Elliot
SMH! Una Shame dey shame me Desmond you did not only fall my hand, you fall my Prick join common Desmond why? #LekkiMassacre #FailedNigerianGovernment”
See his post below:
Entertainment
‘Most Politicians Are Only In Power To Steal Our Money’ – Simi
Nigerian singer, Simisola Ogunleye, better known as Simi, has shared her take on Nigerian politicians. According to her, they gain power only to steal money belonging to the masses.
She added that they are afraid of accountability. Therefore, Nigerians should keep demanding accountability until they learn how to be accountable to the people that elected them into office.
Read Also: ‘Nigerians Are Used To Suffering That They Think It’s Normal’ – Singer Simi
Taking to Twitter, she writes:
“Most of these politicians are afraid of accountability, cause they’re only there to take advantage of the system and steal OUR money. They’re not used to having to answer questions or to actually work. So if we continue to apply pressure, they will either fix up or stop running.”
See her tweet below:
Trending
- Special Reports7 hours ago
Ikeja Electricity Officials Caught In Prepaid Meter Fraud
- News Feed11 hours ago
Man dumps fiancee for using N20k to buy food stuffs while he gave her N40k
- News Feed19 hours ago
Come and enter government” – Desmond Elliot tells youth. (Video)
- News Feed19 hours ago
Unfaithful man cries out for help after his wife caught him cheating
- National News20 hours ago
WTO: Trump Wrong For Rejecting Okonjo-Iweala – Fani-Kayode
- News Feed11 hours ago
Woman detained for 6days for violating curfew in Lagos (Video)
- Entertainment6 hours ago
Desmond Elliot Breaks Down In Tears On Live TV Following Backlash (Video)
- News Feed11 hours ago
Hours after jailbreak, Edo prisoner kills neighbour who testified against him in court