You Turned Away All Ambulances Including Mine -Burna Boy Blows Hot

Popular Afro-beat singer, Burna boy has accused the government of turning down all ambulances, including his.

According to the ‘YE’ crooner, the aid sent in form of ambulances to the victims of the massacre was turned back.

Read his tweet below;

You turned away ALL Ambulances including Mine. YOU blood suckers. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) October 21, 2020

It’s no longer news that the Nigerian Army massacre the Lekki Toll Gate protesters before the beginning of the 24 hours curfew set up by the Governor, on Tuesday, 20th October, 2020.

Thugs and hoodlums had in response, attacked and vandalized many government properties, setting some on fire.