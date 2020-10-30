‘You Have Forgotten Days Your Wife Was Feeding You’ – Georgina Onuoha Drags Desmond Elliot

U.S based Nigerian actress, Georgina Onuoha has blasted her former colleague, Desmond Elliot over his comments about the youths, celebrities and social media.

Information Nigeria recalls that a video of Elliot surfaced online on Thursday in which he referred to Nigerian youths as “children” and he called for the regulation of social media during a session at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The actor had slammed the youths and celebrities over the use of social media during the carnage that took place at the Lekki Tollgate in the penultimate week.

Reacting to the politician’s comment, Georgina shared a post via her Instagram page saying that her former colleague has ”lost his sense of belonging because he now eats from the table of corruption”.

It didn’t end there as she also called out the former actor again.

In a couple of videos sighted on social media, the actress dragged her former colleague as she noted that he has forgotten the days when he had nothing and his wife was feeding him.

The actress stated that he now has the effrontery to insult the Nigerian youths because he is a politician.

Onuoha said that she has every bit of respect she had for the politician, adding that he has bitten the fingers that fed him and his days are numbered.

