‘You Don’t Have To Know People Personally To Share Their Grief’ – Adesua Etomi-Wellington

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, has reacted to the news of Chrissy Teigen’s pregnancy miscarriage by dishing out an advice to those who mock others for grieving with a stranger or a celebrity even when they don’t know them personally.

Taking to Twitter, the movie star advises that people should show empathy and not allow themselves to be dead on the inside.

This message also applies to those who mocked people who were mourning the late ‘Black Panther’ actor, Chadwick Boseman.

Read Also: Actress Adesua Etomi Plans To Go Off Social Media Again

Her post reads thus:

“You don’t have to know people personally to share in their grief. It’s called empathy. Let’s not allow ourselves to be dead on the inside.”

See her tweet below: