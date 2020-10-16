You can’t end bad governance without ending religious manipulation — Daddy Freeze

Nigerian OAP, Daddy Freeze has revealed that total reformation in the government can’t be successful if the religious system is not reformed at the same time.

The outspoken media personality disclosed this via his Twitter page. He opined that bad governance and religious manipulation work hand in hand and that you can’t get rid of one without the other.

He wrote;

“Bad governance and religious manipulation are like 5&6

You can end one without ending the other and hope to succeed”