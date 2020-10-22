Connect with us

“You Are One Of The Disappointments We Have Seen This Year” – Frank Edoho Knocks Osinbajo

2 hours ago

"You Are One Of The Disappointments We Have Seen This Year" – Frank Edoho Knocks Osinbajo
Frank Edoho

Media personality, Frank Edoho has slammed the vice president of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo over his comments on the violence unleashed on #EndSARS protesters at Lekki, Lagos on Tuesday.

The vice president had released a statement via Twitter in which he sympathized with the victims of the unfortunate incident.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Osinbajo wrote;

“My heart goes out to all the victims of the Lekki shootings, and also the policemen and all other men and women who lost their lives in the past few days in different parts of Lagos & other states.”

Reacting to the statement, the ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ host quoted the vice president’s tweet and he wrote;

“With your impeccable speaking talent you have managed to be quiet throughout the tragedies of #endsars only to mutter the words, My heart goes out. Your heart goes out. Your heart na lantern?

“You are one of the true disappointments we have seen this year.”

See his post below:

Edoho’s tweet

Edoho's tweet

‘Nigeria Needs To Change Quickly’ – Actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde

1 hour ago

October 22, 2020

'Nigeria Needs To Change Quickly' - Actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, has called for an urgent change in Nigeria following the tragic incidents that claimed the lives of innocent youths such as Oke Obi-Enadhuze.

Taking to Twitter, the movie star says Nigeria cannot afford to lose more innocent lives. In her words:

“Nigeria needs to change quickly! We can’t continue to lose some of the best, we can’t continue to lose anyone because WE DO NOT VALUE HUMAN LIFE! I’m livid. There has to be More we can do. #Weneedbiggerstrategies #TakebackNigeria #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria”

She further shared some words on the state of affairs in Africa, calling for healing in Africa.

See her tweets below:

The actress’ post

 

DMW Artist, Dremo Releases New Song In Remembrance Of Lekki Tollgate Massacre

1 hour ago

October 22, 2020

Dremo

DMW signed artist, Aboriomoh Femi Raymond, better known as Dremo, has released a new song titled ‘OMG’ in remembrance of the Lekki Tollgate shooting on Tuesday, October  20, 2020.

The musician took to his Twitter page on Thursday afternoon to share the streaming link to the song. He writes:

“only way i can lend my voice, and ama keep lending it #nowplaying OMG via @audiomack”

The Oyo-born artist became musically inclined since the age of 12 when he used to visit the studio to learn music production. Recounting his early days in music, he says his father, who is a pastor, paid for his first studio sessions.

Upon meeting Davido in 2016, he got signed alongside Mayorkun.

See his tweet below:

Dremo’s post

#EndSARS: ‘Why Is Everyone Begging The Youths To Remain Calm?’ – Comedian CrazeClown

2 hours ago

October 22, 2020

#EndSARS: 'Why Is Everyone Begging The Youths To Remain Calm?' - Comedian CrazeClown
Craze Clown

Nigerian comedian, Emmanuel Ogonna Iwueke, popularly known as CrazeClown, has stated that it is futile begging the youths to stay calm when they are not the ones with weapons.

The 28-year-old comic skit maker, who is also a certified medical doctor, took to his Twitter page to reveal how sad and devastated he is by the happenings so far.

In his words:

“Why is everyone begging the youths to remain ‘Calm’ when we are not the ones with the weapon?? Whyyyy? Whyyy? Make it make sense? #EndSars #LekkiMassacre”

His question is targeted at those urging the youths to stay calm and retreat in order to avoid more violence.

See his tweet below:

The comedian’s tweet

