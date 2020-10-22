“You Are One Of The Disappointments We Have Seen This Year” – Frank Edoho Knocks Osinbajo

Media personality, Frank Edoho has slammed the vice president of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo over his comments on the violence unleashed on #EndSARS protesters at Lekki, Lagos on Tuesday.

The vice president had released a statement via Twitter in which he sympathized with the victims of the unfortunate incident.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Osinbajo wrote;

“My heart goes out to all the victims of the Lekki shootings, and also the policemen and all other men and women who lost their lives in the past few days in different parts of Lagos & other states.”

Reacting to the statement, the ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ host quoted the vice president’s tweet and he wrote;

“With your impeccable speaking talent you have managed to be quiet throughout the tragedies of #endsars only to mutter the words, My heart goes out. Your heart goes out. Your heart na lantern?

“You are one of the true disappointments we have seen this year.”

