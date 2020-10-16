“You are a Queen that gives in silence” – Mercy Eke’s media manager showers praises on her after she gifted him a new car

The winner of the Big Brother Naija 2019, the Pepper Dem Gang, Mercy Eke’s media manager has showered praises on her on Instagram after she gifted him a new car to carry out his duties.

Sharing the news via his Instagram page, @therayztv praised Mercy Eke for being a Queen who loves to give in silence, and for her heart of gratitude.

He wrote;

“Media and PR services operational Vehicle Ready, thanks to @official_mercyeke your support made this possible. You are a Queen that gives in Silence. Thanks for believing in me. Our heart is filled with gratitude, More heights to you Queen of the soldiers of Fortune 🛡 Thanks also to @sweeryeke for the chance.”