You Are A Hater If You Act Negatively Behind A Person’s Back: BBNaija’s Venita

Former BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Venita Akpofure, has given her own opinion of who a hater is. The reality TV star took to her official Twitter page to label anyone who acts negatively behind someone’s back as a hater.

Her tweet reads thus:

“If you act negatively towards another person unprovoked and behind their back (not in their presecence where they have a chance to respond) you are a HATER.”

Information Nigeria recalls the entrepreneur cum actress weighed in on the pant-washing episode between Neo and Vee in the Big Brother house. Her take is that love can make someone do what they ordinarily would not do.

See her tweet below: