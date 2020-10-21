You are a failure! You should resign – Wizkid tells Buhari

Nigerian musician, Wizkid is not taking easy on President Muhammadu Buhari following the turn of events in the country.

The last 24 hours have been really bloody and is filled with painful sights. The country is disorganized at the moment following the killings of innocent citizens, not just at Lekki toll gate but in other parts of the country.

It is in wake of this that the “Starboy” called for the resignation of the president, together with his vice, Yemi Osibanjo and the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

He wrote; “@MBuhari you are a failure! Old and incompetent! Step down! We don’t want you, your Vice President and your IG! Resign !”