Yoruba Actor, Jigan Baba Oja Sends Message To Street Youths (Video)

Popular Yoruba actor, Jigan Baba Oja has sent a message to Nigerian street youths used for political thuggery. The actor, whose real name is Abimbola Kazeem, recorded himself and shared the video on social media.

In the video, the movie star tries to change the orientation of youths who allow themselves to be used for political thuggery by Nigerian politicians.

Speaking mainly in Yoruba, the actor’s words have been translated to English courtesy of a Twitter user with the handle @Wilder_Maxim.

Part of the English transcript reads:

“How far brethren, child-of-the-street. Let me open your ears for the second time, why have you not asked yourself that what is the reason. Why is it that those who give you guys money to fight around, spoil places, and do evil things, never invite you for their birthday parties, children’s weddings and naming ceremony, does this mean they don’t want the likes of you to be seen around them? Don’t you use your brain?”

See the full transcript below:

