YBNL Signee, Temmie Ovwasa Spotted At Lesbian And Gay Gathering In Lagos

Nigerian singer, Temmie Ovwasa, also known as YBNL Princess, has got tongues wagging after she was spotted at a recent lesbian and gay gathering.
A gay rights activist, identified as Amara the lesbian had taken to Twitter to share a video from their hangout session which took place in Lagos.
In the video, Temmie was seen having a conversation with some lesbians and gays in a room.
Amara captioned the video with the words;
“Lesbianing in LAGOS and our very own GAY church”
Watch the video below:
New Video Alert 🚨
Lesbianing in LAGOS and our very own GAY church! |Pt 2 https://t.co/IgprdEnFFu pic.twitter.com/wHD9jgP0f4
— Amara, the lesbian. (@the_amarion) October 8, 2020