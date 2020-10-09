YBNL Signee, Temmie Ovwasa Spotted At Lesbian And Gay Gathering In Lagos

Nigerian singer, Temmie Ovwasa, also known as YBNL Princess, has got tongues wagging after she was spotted at a recent lesbian and gay gathering.

A gay rights activist, identified as Amara the lesbian had taken to Twitter to share a video from their hangout session which took place in Lagos.

In the video, Temmie was seen having a conversation with some lesbians and gays in a room.

Amara captioned the video with the words;

“Lesbianing in LAGOS and our very own GAY church”

Read Also: Nigerians React As Lesbian Couples Pose For Photo In Lagos

Watch the video below: