WTO: Trump Wrong For Rejecting Okonjo-Iweala – Fani-Kayode
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has condemned the move by the United States President, Donald Trump to block the appointment of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the Director-General of World Trade Organisation (WTO).
Recall that Okonjo-Iweala on Wednesday won the popular vote by a wide margin, with the expectation of an announcement after a World Trade Organization meeting in Geneva.
She was reported to have won the support of 104 of all 164 member countries of the WTO, many of which were from Africa and Europe.
However, the US reportedly expressed its disappointment over the appointment of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala despite her widely gained support.
Reacting in a post on his Twitter page, Fani-Kayode warned that Trump’s opposition to Okonjo-Iweala would upset millions of his supporters in Nigeria and Africa.
He wrote:
..This extraordinary lady is by far the best candidate,her integrity is unimpeachable & her ability is unquestionable. Opposing her has upset millions of Trump-lovers in Nigeria & Africa &hundreds of thousands of Nigerian/Americans in the U.S. itself.
I hope he reconsiders.
— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) October 29, 2020
Nigeria’s Economy Too Fragile For Fresh Lockdown —Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has warned that Nigeria’s economy is too fragile for fresh coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.
The president stated this in a post on his Twitter handle @MBuhari on Thursday.
Buhari stated that compliance with COVID-19 protocols by all Nigerians is crucial to avert a second wave of the pandemic in the country.
This is coming following the recent increase in Coronavirus cases in many countries around the world.
He wrote:
“Looking at the trends in other countries, we must do all we can to avert a second wave of COVID-19 in Nigeria.
“We must make sure that our cases, which have gone down, do not rise again. Our economy is too fragile to bear another round of lockdown.”
— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) October 29, 2020
Femi Adesina: #EndSARS Protests Fuelled Looting Of Warehouses
Femi Adesina, special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity has alleged that some Nigerians involved in recent cases of looting experienced in some cities across the country didn’t do it because they were angry or hungry.
He alleged that they were simply taking advantage of the collapse of law and order caused by the #EndSARS protests.
He stated this on Thursday, 29th October when he appeared on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme.
He declared that poverty has nothing to do with the invasion of COVID-19 palliatives warehouses.
He said: “Criminality is criminality. Would it justify armed robbery because the man was poor? Would you justify armed robbery because the man didn’t have money?
“Just as you cannot justify armed robbery because a man was poor and took a gun to rob another person, you can’t also justify the lootings going on because it is pure criminality. My view is that it is not everybody that is hungry that engaged in that looting. This is the truth, it is greed and pure criminality.
“Criminality will always be criminality and anarchy promotes criminality. What has happened in the past two or three weeks led to what is happening now. If there was cohesion and tranquility in society, this would not have happened. Therefore, it is corollary to the near anarchic situation that came on the country because of the protest.
“If you did not have people burning police stations, killing policemen, burning private and public property, you won’t have this kind of looting. That means those same people will be in society and will find ways to eke out a living but because the situation was created for near-anarchy that is why you have this.
“So, I don’t agree that it is all about poverty. Yes in any country, you will have people that are poor, hungry…that is one of the reasons you have government to ensure that the number of the poor reduces progressively.
“So this crowd of people you see going to loot are not necessarily hungry or angry; they are taking advantage of the collapse of law and order that came as a result of the protest.”
Wike Signs Executive Order Proscribing IPOB, Lifts Curfew
Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has signed an executive order to reinforce the ban on Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and its activities in the State.
Governor Wike disclosed he has signed an executive order proscribing IPOB in Rivers during a state broadcast on Wednesday night, a day IPOB worldwide leader, Nnamdi Kanu, referred to him as a “little Hitler.”
Governor Wike stressed during the broadcast that while Rivers remains the home to all tribes and ethnic nationalities, the state government is opposed to the presence and activities of the legally proscribed and anarchic IPOB and whatever it stands for in the south-south state.
The Rivers State governor said while his administration acknowledges and appreciate the enormous contributions from non-indigenes to the political, social, and economic development of the State, it will neither accept nor allow any individual or group from within and outside to violate the peace, endanger lives and property under any guise in the State.
Recall that the Governor had earlier lifted a ban on movement which had been imposed in some parts of the state.
Some of the areas include Mile 1, Mile 2, Ilabuchi, Ikokwu areas among others.
Wike however said the curfew in Oyigbo Local Government Area stile remains while the Ikokwu market remains shut.
