WTO Names Okonjo-Iweala One Of Two Finalists In DG Election

On Thursday, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) has confirmed Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and South Korea’s Yoo Myung-hee as the final two candidates for the Director-General position.

This is the first time in the history of the WTO that it is certain that a woman will be the director-general of the organisation.

WTO spokesman Keith Rockwell announced the final shortlist on Thursday.

They saw off competition from Britain’s Liam Fox, Kenya’s Amina Mohamed and Saudi Arabia’s Mohammad al-Tuwaijri in the second round of the battle to become the next director-general of the WTO.

“Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria and Korean minister Yoo Myung-hee will advance to the third and final stage of consultations,” WTO spokesman Keith Rockwell told reporters at the global trade body’s headquarters in Geneva, following a meeting where the news was announced to member states.

“The third stage will run from October 19 to October 27,” he said, with a winner to be announced before November 7.