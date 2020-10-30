National News
WTO: Launch Diplomatic Offensive Against Trump, Obiano Tells Buhari
Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to deploy all diplomatic moves to ensure Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala emerge as the next Director-General of the World Trade Organisation.
Obiano urged President Buhari not to allow US President Donald Trump to frustrate Okonjo-Iweala’s emergence.
Obiano said this in a statement titled, ‘WTO DG: A Call on President Buhari and African leaders to step up diplomatic offensive’, signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C-Don Adinuba, in Awka, on Thursday.
Also Read: WTO: Gov Ikpeazu Drums Support For Okonjo-Iweala’s Appointment
He asked Buhari to mobilise African and European Union leaders to back Okonjo-Iweala.
“All that is needed is a great diplomatic offensive before the formal announcement of the winner on November 9,” he said.
“The people and government of Anambra State, therefore, call upon President Muhammadu Buhari and other African leaders to immediately set in motion the machinery to get the United States to do the right thing by supporting the most qualified and the most popular candidate,” p[art of the statement read.
National News
BREAKING: Lagos Panel Of Enquiry Visits Lekki Toll Gate
As the hearing of cases of police brutality in the State continues, the Lagos State judicial panel of inquiry is currently at the Lekki Tollgate.
The panel’s visit is believed to be aimed at understanding the Lekki Toll Gate shooting that left some protesters dead and injured on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
The panel is reportedly led by the Chairman, Retired Justice Doris Okuwobi.
Also Read: Fani-Kayode Slams Fashola Over Discovery Of Hidden Camera At Lekki Toll Gate
According to reports, the panel is interrogating Lekki Tollgate officials about the condition of their cameras and other equipment.
The Managing Director of Lekki Concession Company, Mr. Yomi Omomuwansa reportedly took the panel round the facilities.
Mr. Omomuuwansa stated that most of their equipment were damaged as they were set ablaze by hoodlums following the shooting of EndSARS protesters at the toll gate.
Also with the panel during the inspection of Lekki Tollgate is Rinu Odulala and Temitope Majekodunmi, the youth representatives on the judicial panel.
National News
BREAKING: IGP Replies Amnesty, Says Policemen Didn’t Shoot #EndSARS Protesters
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has denied reports by global rights organisation, Amnesty International, that police officer shot at #EndSARS protesters.
The Police chief expressed that Amnesty’s report of October 21, 2020, that police personnel shot at peaceful protesters as “untrue, misleading and contrary to all available empirical evidence.”
This was contained in a statement on Friday titled, ‘EndSARS Protests: Police Personnel Were Professional And Exercised Maximum Restraints – IGP Tells Amnesty Int’l’.
Also Read: Buhari Phones Oba Of Lagos On His Birthday
Adamu explained that contrary to reports, police officers “acted professionally, exercised commendable restraints and some paid the supreme price for peace during the recent protests and ensuing violence in some parts of the country.”
He revealed that 22 police officers died during the protests, while 205 police stations and formations were damaged by a section of the protesters.
National News
WTO: Gov Ikpeazu Drums Support For Okonjo-Iweala’s Appointment
Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu has drummed support for Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, WTO.
Ikpeazu expressed that Okonjo-Iweala’s victory will be a huge win for women and trade.
He made this remark in a tweet on his official Twitter page.
This is coming at a time the United States of America rejected her emergence, arguing that the WTO must be handled by someone who is experienced in trading, hence their preference for South Korea’s Myung-hee.
Also Read: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala reacts as US rejects her appointment DG of WTO
He wrote:
“The victory of @NOIweala will be a huge win for Women, Trade (a pillar of our Government), Africa & the World.
“As one eminently qualified for the position of Director General of @wto, we expect all 164 members to support her, including the great United States of America.”
Trending
- Special Reports7 hours ago
Ikeja Electricity Officials Caught In Prepaid Meter Fraud
- News Feed11 hours ago
Man dumps fiancee for using N20k to buy food stuffs while he gave her N40k
- News Feed19 hours ago
Come and enter government” – Desmond Elliot tells youth. (Video)
- News Feed19 hours ago
Unfaithful man cries out for help after his wife caught him cheating
- National News21 hours ago
WTO: Trump Wrong For Rejecting Okonjo-Iweala – Fani-Kayode
- News Feed11 hours ago
Woman detained for 6days for violating curfew in Lagos (Video)
- Entertainment6 hours ago
Desmond Elliot Breaks Down In Tears On Live TV Following Backlash (Video)
- News Feed11 hours ago
Hours after jailbreak, Edo prisoner kills neighbour who testified against him in court