WTO: Launch Diplomatic Offensive Against Trump, Obiano Tells Buhari

Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to deploy all diplomatic moves to ensure Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala emerge as the next Director-General of the World Trade Organisation.

Obiano urged President Buhari not to allow US President Donald Trump to frustrate Okonjo-Iweala’s emergence.

Obiano said this in a statement titled, ‘WTO DG: A Call on President Buhari and African leaders to step up diplomatic offensive’, signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C-Don Adinuba, in Awka, on Thursday.

He asked Buhari to mobilise African and European Union leaders to back Okonjo-Iweala.

“All that is needed is a great diplomatic offensive before the formal announcement of the winner on November 9,” he said.

“The people and government of Anambra State, therefore, call upon President Muhammadu Buhari and other African leaders to immediately set in motion the machinery to get the United States to do the right thing by supporting the most qualified and the most popular candidate,” p[art of the statement read.